Market Guard Launches the Market Guard Top 100 Index -- Bringing Quantamental Precision to U.S. Equities

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Guard®, a leading provider of quantitative investment strategies and institutional portfolio solutions, official launched its first proprietary equity benchmark on April 22nd, 2025—the Market Guard Top 100 Index. The index, which trades under the tickers MGXT100 (total return) and MGX100 (price only), represents a new generation of data-driven, adaptive U.S. equity exposure.

The Market Guard Top 100 Index leverages a quantamental approach, combining quantitative modeling with fundamental insights to identify the top 100 stocks from the universe representing the 1000 largest US-listed equities by market capitalization every 90 days. The proprietary algorithm systematically analyzes thousands of data points to uncover opportunities across all sectors and styles.

"We believe there's always opportunity in the market," said Brad Jenkins, Founder and CIO of Market Guard. "The question is, how do you find it? The answer is our proprietary algorithm."

Transforming the Haystack into Opportunity

Market Guard describes the stock market as a giant haystack—filled with potential, but difficult to navigate. Its proprietary algorithm acts as a magnet that passes over the haystack every quarter, identifying the 100 strongest stocks based on a dynamic blend of momentum, fundamentals, and risk optimization.

"We know the needles are in there," Jenkins added. "The challenge is finding them. That's what the Market Guard Top 100 Index was built to do."

Structured Notes Partnership with Bank of America

Following the index launch, Bank of America introduced three structured note offerings tied to the Market Guard Top 100 Index, providing investors with new ways to access its performance:

Yield Notes – targeting consistent income opportunities

– targeting consistent income opportunities Principal Protection Notes – designed for downside protection with growth participation

– designed for downside protection with growth participation Auto-Callable Enhanced Return Notes – offering the potential for accelerated returns under favorable conditions

These innovative vehicles allow institutions and advisors to incorporate Market Guard's systematic strategy into diversified portfolios with tailored risk and reward profiles.

A New Era of Quantamental Indexing

The launch of the Market Guard Top 100 Index represents a milestone in Market Guard's mission to bring institutional discipline, quantitative innovation, and transparent methodology to financial professionals and their clients. The firm's proprietary approach—rooted in data science and fundamental research—aims to bridge the gap between traditional active management and modern systematic investing.

About Market Guard®

Market Guard® is an investment research and portfolio strategy firm that provides signal-based asset management and index solutions to financial institutions and advisors nationwide. Guided by the pillars of Excellence, Integrity, and Innovation, Market Guard delivers disciplined, rules-based strategies designed to adapt to evolving market conditions.

