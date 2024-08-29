Market Leader Big Ass Fans Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Fort Worth

Site Brings 100 Jobs, Business to Area Suppliers and a Boost to the Local Economy

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington, KY-based Big Ass Fans, the leading producer of High-Volume Low Speed (HVLS) fans, is expanding production of its innovative, award-winning products to the Great State of Texas, with a 210,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility just miles from the heart of Fort Worth and a short drive from some of the largest distribution hubs in the country.

Big Ass Fans CEO Ken Walma joined by Big Ass Fans executive team members and Fort Worth City Councilwoman Macy Hill cut the ribbon at the new Big Ass Fans manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday, August 28.

"What's most exciting to me about the new site is that it will benefit our customers, our supplier partners, our employees and the local economy," said Ken Walma, CEO of Big Ass Fans. "Texas is our number one market and home to several of our largest customers – it's also where many of our valued suppliers are based. Proximity to suppliers and increased manufacturing capacity, along with ready access to a skilled workforce, will enable us to better and more quickly serve our customers across the state and region."

The company, long established as an employer of choice in Lexington, is hiring 100 local employees in Fort Worth, a number Walma anticipates will grow alongside the business.

Big Ass Fans was founded 25 years ago as HVLS Fan Co., largely serving the farming sector, based on research that found that if you keep cows cooler, they produce more milk. After building a market for dairy barns and then factories, HVLS Fan Co. expanded into other industries based on word-of-mouth. As it did, customers would call and ask, "Are you the ones who make those big ass fans?" – and a new name was born. Big Ass Fans has since become an iconic brand, with industry-leading products, a beloved mascot named Fanny and an enthusiastic customer base – also known as "raving fans" – across the country and around the world.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration on Wednesday, August 28, the brand introduced its industry-leading airflow and cooling solutions to Fort Worth elected officials, business leaders and customers.

"I am thrilled to welcome Big Ass Fans to the Fort Worth family and look forward to their continued investment in our community," said City Councilwoman Macy Hill. "As an industry leader in airflow and energy savings, their new manufacturing and distribution facility is a welcome addition to Fort Worth's economy."

Big Ass Fans celebrated their entry into the Fort Worth community by partnering with local vendors for the event. D&S Catering Company, Melt Ice Creams, Martin House Brewing Company, Wild Knox Hat Bar and others brought Fort Worth's flair and charm to the celebration. The event was also attended by dozens of local stakeholders representing the Fort Worth business community, including the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership and the American Institute of Architects' Dallas chapter.

"We are proud to celebrate Big Ass Fans' expansion and welcome them to Fort Worth," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. "This expansion underscores our commitment to fostering a thriving business environment and will bring positive economic impact and new opportunities to our vibrant city."

Big Ass Fans

Bringing industry-leading airflow and energy savings to customers worldwide, Big Ass Fans exists to provide the best, most durable fans to fit any customer's needs. Big Ass Fans is guided by the high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) airflow concept to make spaces more comfortable and efficient. From factories to homes and everywhere in between, Big Ass fans deliver comfort, style and energy savings that make life and work more enjoyable. To learn more about Big Ass Fans visit bigassfans.com.

Madison Air

Madison Air, one of the world's leading privately held companies, combines the nimble, responsive service of a startup with the sophistication and scale of a $11B enterprise. Powered by the company's 8,000 entrepreneurs, Madison Air's best-in-class portfolio of innovative and iconic brands unleash the transformative power of air across residential, industrial and commercial businesses. Our purpose is rooted in the belief that whether it's protecting valuable data or equipment, optimizing crop quality and yield, or improving the productivity, health and retention of your workers, there's a direct correlation between air and outcomes. Please visit us at www.madisonair.com.

SOURCE Big Ass Fans