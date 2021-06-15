Market Leader Eon Rolls Out A First-Of-Its-Kind Breast Software Solution

DENVER, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based healthtech leader Eon announces the launch of its latest Essential Patient Management (EPM) module, Eon EPM Breast. Eon leads the industry in incidental abnormality findings technology, and is now the only vendor with advanced technology to capture and track incidental breast findings in radiology reports done outside of breast screening programs. EPM Breast also enables the management of both breast screening patients and patients with incidental findings on the same dashboard, making it a single comprehensive solution that can power a facility's total efforts in the early identification and treatment of breast cancer.

Eon is the only market available vendor to offer the necessary technology to identify patients with incidental breast findings from radiology exams—with 95% accuracy—and track their follow-up. EPM Breast also segments all breast patients into different risk populations based on BI-RADS scores, and automates the longitudinal tracking of patients in the low-risk categories. Facility staff can efficiently manage all patients through the same EPM dashboard, saving valuable time that they can better spend on patient care.

Considering only 50% of all incidental breast patients are screening-eligible, the incidental identification and patient management capabilities of EPM Breast set it apart as healthcare's only software option for a comprehensive breast program.

Dr. Erika Scheider, Vice President, Product and Chief Science Officer at Eon, explains the importance. "Our Computational Linguistics models identify women with breast abnormalities who may be outside traditional breast screening programs, as well as those rare male breast cancer patients—they need follow-up care and attention as well."

To identify incidental breast abnormalities with such superior accuracy, EPM uses advanced Computational Linguistics, a discipline of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that extracts information from radiology reports and identifies these patients. The industry-best technology does not disrupt radiology workflow and enables providers to identify and capture patients outside of breast screening who may be at risk for breast cancer.

Dr. Schneider adds, "Breast screening has proven to be a huge life-saver and is the model for screening programs of other disease states. EPM technology allows breast teams to focus on the follow-up care of critical, high-risk patients as we work together to fight breast cancer."

Eon EPM Breast also enables compliance with MQSA and the mammography EQUIP requirements including technologist review, equipment QA, reporting, and preparation for FDA audits.

Eon EPM is an intuitive cloud-based platform, developed by a team of physicians, clinicians, and data scientists to ensure patient capture and improve outcomes. Eon EPM Breast is the latest EPM solution for multiple disease states, including breast, lung, aneurysms, pancreas, thyroid, adrenal, renal, and liver. Eon also offers Centralized Management, a full team of care coordinators to help hospitals offload resource-intensive tasks and focus solely on patient care.

Eon is constantly innovating and enhancing its products to arm facilities with the latest tools to help with early diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The company is live in over 230 facilities and offers its disease-defying technology to hospitals across the country. Eon's dedication and drive are fueled by the positive outcomes of early identification and intervention of catastrophic disease.

About Eon

Eon is a Denver-based healthtech company dedicated to revolutionizing the way healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among industry professionals. We are on a mission to ensure the right data reaches the right people at the right time to identify disease early and stop it in its tracks. We believe together we can defy disease.

