Market Leaders in Concrete Lifting Systems and Foundation Piering Systems join forces to Co - Market Each Other's Products

When asked for comment, Jeff Cvetezar, HMI President, noted: "Today's business climate sees a growing trend in the formation of alliances and co-marketing agreements. The success of such arrangements depends on common dedication to quality. That is why we have decided to align with Magnum Piering."

"MAGNUM Piering is committed to providing the best customer support before, during and after each project. Teaming up with HMI allows us to further realize this commitment."

- BJ Dwyer, Vice President Sales, Magnum Piering

The details of the arrangement were not made public but it was pointed out that both entities will be presenting information about each other's products during promotional and training activities.

HMI has been providing quality concrete lifting and leveling equipment and material to the market since 1974. Its customers and its own contracting division have performed hundreds of thousands of successful projects for: government, commercial entities and residential home owners.

For 35 years, Magnum Piering has been dedicated to designing, engineering and manufacturing, foundation and anchoring products for the Commercial, transmission, oil & gas and residential industries. As an industry leader, Magnum has worked diligently to assure correct application of not only our own products, but also push to the standards of the industry higher.

Magnum Piering has focused intensely on establishing rigorous quality standards. Because of our design team, Magnum Piering's foundation products meet or exceed ICC-ES AC358 criteria.

For more information about the HMI and Magnum Piering visit www.hmicompany.com or www.magnumpiering.com

SOURCE HMI

Related Links

http://www.hmicompany.com

