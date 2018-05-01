Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud

Reeher has created the industry's first shared management system that combines predictions, tools and community insight from across a wide range of colleges and universities to drive higher performance. In recent years, insight into the characteristics of high performing fundraisers has helped a broad set of institutions sharpen their focus, and improve their results.

The acquisition of Reeher will extend Blackbaud's benchmarking capabilities and provide additional tools for fundraising teams to complete a holistic view of individual fundraiser and organization-level performance so that organizations can secure more funding, more efficiently – ultimately achieving greater impact and outcomes.

Reeher's St. Paul, Minnesota-based team will join Blackbaud. "Since founding Reeher in 2002, our mission has been to change the way that colleges and universities raise money. Many of the insights we were able to uncover with the data our customers share have led to new insights, and a set of tools to act on that insight," said Andy Reeher, CEO of Reeher. "Blackbaud will be able to help us expand the scope of the mission, and to strengthen our ability to support customers by joining with the world's leading cloud software company powering social good."

"Bringing together Blackbaud's industry-leading analytics and benchmarking capabilities with Reeher's best-in-class individual fundraiser benchmarking is going to create an unparalleled advantage for our customers," said Blackbaud Chief Products Officer Kevin McDearis. "The fundraising organizations driving the most significant impact for their causes and institutions are those with the greatest insight into their own performance. By adding Reeher's exceptional, proven benchmarking capabilities to the already rich analytics and benchmarking portfolio we offer today, we're giving our customers a 360-degree view into their performance that is unmatched."

"This is one more way Blackbaud is delivering on our commitment to increase outcomes for the social good community," said Mike Gianoni, President and CEO of Blackbaud. "Just a 1 percent increase in fundraising effectiveness in the nonprofit space makes $2.8 billion more available for social good impact. Helping institutions ensure that their individual fundraisers are as effective as possible can play a key role in driving more effective fundraising programs – and ultimately, more powerful outcomes."

In the near term, Reeher customers will experience the benefit of Blackbaud's best-in-class predictive analytics, which will enhance the predictive capabilities available to Reeher customers today. Blackbaud customers will benefit from the addition of fundraising performance management capabilities to Blackbaud's portfolio. In the future, Blackbaud intends to bring Reeher's capabilities to its broader customer base, including future expansion to other markets outside of Higher Education that have major gift officer and annual fund functions.

Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations around the globe, including in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Reeher is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Canaccord Genuity acted as exclusive financial advisor to the Reeher shareholders in connection with the transaction.

For more information, visit www.reeher.com.

About Reeher

Reeher is a leading developer of cutting-edge software services to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of higher education fundraising efforts. Its signature Reeher Platform provides university development leaders at institutions of all sizes with tools to track and measure effectiveness, discover new opportunities, engage constituents and improve ROI. Based in St. Paul, Minn., Reeher works with leading universities across the country, including Johns Hopkins University, Fordham University, University of New Hampshire, Saint John's University, Duke University and more. For more information, please visit www.reeher.com, call (651) 313-6000 or email info@reeher.com.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and relationship management, digital marketing, advocacy, accounting, payments, analytics, school management , grant management, corporate social responsibility , and volunteerism. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com.

