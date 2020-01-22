Market Logic and Visa Win 2019 BIG Innovation Award

BERLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Logic today announced that Visa & Market Logic have been named a winner in the 2019 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

The award acknowledges Visa's Market Logic powered insights platform, The Global Insights Exchange, which helps thousands of marketers to search, share and use insights across countries and business lines to drive successful business decisions. The platform holds a growing knowledge base worth over $50 million, comprising hundreds of market research projects, marketing ROI and business analytics, and fully integrated content from syndicated sources.

Market Logic CEO Kay Iversen said Visa's Global Insights Exchange "leverages Market Logic's knowledge graph and AI capabilities to deliver insights on demand, upcycle existing research to prevent duplication, and efficiently generate new insights via collaboration with research agencies."

Technology is only one of three contributing factors driving the award-winning innovation. Kay Iversen said Market Logic is "not only proud to provide Visa with game-changing technology, but we're also delighted to partner with them in an innovation that embraces behavioral change and governance."

Visa's marketing governance unit systematically measured ROI on The Global Insights Exchange, as well as targeted change behaviors, throughout their transformation journey. Through this process, key scenarios were identified and measured where hundreds of thousands of dollars are saved.

"This year's winners show just how deep a role innovation plays in nearly every aspect of business," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to honor Market Logic and Visa for their outstanding Global Insights Exchange, which brings together the key elements for successful innovation inside a world-leading corporation – groundbreaking technology, a robust change management program, and governance to ensure that clearly stated business objectives are achieved."

Organizations all over the world submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Market Logic Software

Market Logic helps the world's best brands to run insights-driven businesses. We do this with market insights platforms to generate, share and promote knowledge and intelligence, and inject relevant insights in business processes. Our software is used to drive customer centricity in CPG, healthcare, retail, finance & insurance, telecom, travel and media sectors, where our clients collaborate with 600 research agencies online. We employ 300+ software developers, data scientists and marketing professionals at regional headquarters in Berlin, Chicago, Pune and Singapore. For more information see http://bit.ly/37j4KrV.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

