DeepSights Personas' new Persona Builder and Synthetic Panel capabilities transform how quickly insights, innovation, and marketing teams can deepen audience understanding with the latest data to make faster, evidence-based decisions

BERLIN, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Logic Software, a leader in AI-powered market intelligence and insights, today launched major new capabilities in DeepSights Personas, enabling enterprises to run rapid, forward-looking audience intelligence at scale without sacrificing research rigor. The new Persona Builder and Synthetic Panel features empower business teams to create highly specific, data-backed synthetic personas on the fly and run quantitative validation at scale.

Market Logic extends DeepSights Personas with synthetic panels and flexible persona generation to redefine audience research at scale. Market Logic Software AG

Enterprise insights, product, and marketing teams face an ongoing challenge with the slow and costly process of running audience research that is static and soon outdated. By connecting the generation of virtual personas directly to a company's proprietary knowledge base, the DeepSights Persona Builder makes it simple to refresh personas with the most relevant and current data it has. This ensures consistently high-quality synthetic feedback that is completely grounded in trusted data and adapts in real time to new information.

The introduction of an AI interviewer agent allows time-pressed teams to run in-depth research with chosen personas and uncover new insights across audience segments.

With the DeepSights Synthetic Panel, companies can run quantitative research on new concepts in hours rather than days then refine further before committing resources to real-world customer validation. AI agents create an on-demand panel based on defined audience attributes, run surveys across specified questions, capture both scores and underlying reasoning, apply research-grade statistical analysis, and deliver a clear summary of implications.

"To be a market leader today means moving faster than your competitors to anticipate consumers. Act too slowly and you miss the market opportunity. Act in haste on guesswork and you risk wasting millions in budget. Today's DeepSights Personas announcement helps enterprises overcome this dilemma. It empowers them with special-purpose AI, to make robust, evidence-backed decisions on launching campaigns and products that will resonate with their consumers," said Olaf Lenzmann, Chief Product and Innovation Officer, at Market Logic Software.

A new model for audience intelligence

DeepSights Personas address a wide spectrum of high-impact use cases, including:

Rapidly screening product concepts and claims across regions

Exploring hard-to-reach or emerging audience segments

Stress-testing campaign messaging early in development

Inspiring innovation through deep persona-led exploration

DeepSights Personas can be deployed as a standalone solution or fully integrated into a comprehensive active intelligence system powered by Market Logic's unique AI intelligence engine, DeepSights. Unlike passive knowledge repositories, DeepSights continuously uncovers findings from across data sources, detects market signals, and triggers alerts to connect intelligence to business workflows proactively.

About Market Logic

Market Logic is the leading provider of market intelligence and insights solutions. By using DeepSights, our special purpose AI for insights technology, expert teams equip business decisions makers across their enterprise with trusted insights at scale and speed. For more than 15 years, we've helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across the globe transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as Unilever, Vodafone, Bayer, and Philips are driving innovation and making smarter market moves with the support of Market Logic. Find out more at https://marketlogicsoftware.com/

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