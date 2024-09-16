Market Logic Software unveils new DeepSights™ release: Unlocking unprecedented value from corporate knowledge systems

BERLIN, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Logic Software, a global leader in insights management solutions, is excited to announce the latest release of the award-winning DeepSights™, its powerful AI-driven insights assistant. This enhanced version is designed to deliver the most comprehensive and insightful responses to market inquiries by synthesizing datapoints taken from charts and graphs with those extracted from text-based reports. By incorporating the vast store of often overlooked visual data contained in corporate knowledge stores — such as graphs, charts, and infographics — DeepSights significantly increases the ROI of investments in market and competitive intelligence.

DeepSights reads data embedded in charts and graphs, unlocking more value from corporate knowledge systems.

Leveraging cutting-edge technology, this new release further extends DeepSights' market leadership in providing up-to-the-minute market understanding that product leader, marketers and strategists can trust. General availability for the new release is scheduled for the end of September.

"High-quality responses from AI are essential for giving enterprise teams the confidence to roll out new technologies at scale and reap the productivity benefits it can deliver. Innovations in this latest release build on user feedback to ensure accuracy of knowledge provided by DeepSights meets the high bar of trust our customers demand," said Olaf Lenzmann, Chief Innovation and Product Officer, Market Logic Software.

New capabilities in the latest release of DeepSights include:

Visual data comprehension: Unlike other AI-powered knowledge management tools, DeepSights can now read and interpret visual data from graphs, charts, and infographics. By pulling relevant data points from these graphical elements alongside text-based content, DeepSights further improves the depth and accuracy of its responses.



Data inconsistency alerts: Just like a human colleague, DeepSights™ flags inconsistencies and limitations within a company's data sources. This proactive approach helps users identify potential knowledge gaps. It also encourages further investigation, while avoiding the pitfalls of AI tools that mask data contradictions with premature conclusions.



Customizable data sources: Users can choose to include or exclude specific sources from the knowledge base when asking DeepSights to answer a query. This ensures that business leaders receive the most relevant and personalized information possible from a single centralized knowledge store.

DeepSights is trusted by top global brands and market research agencies, freeing up thousands of hours previously dedicated to searching for insights data. Marketers, product managers, and insights professionals rely on DeepSights to navigate their organization's entire market data ecosystem, discovering fresh insights with remarkable speed.

Integrated seamlessly with popular business tools like Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and Google Workspace, DeepSights makes insights easily accessible to all users.

Please visit our website to learn more about DeepSights'™ latest innovation or to request a demo.

About Market Logic Software

Market Logic is a market-leading SaaS provider of insights management solutions. Our award-winning AI-enabled insights management platform DeepSights™ allows insights teams to equip business decision-makers with trusted insights at scale and speed. Since 2006, we've helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as Unilever, Vodafone, and Tesco are driving innovation and making smarter market moves with the support of Market Logic.

For more information, please visit marketlogicsoftware.com.

