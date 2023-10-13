Market Segmentation Analysis Reveals Shrink Mix Segment's Rapid Growth and Commercial Sector's Rising Demand

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ready To Mix Concrete Market: Analysis By Type (Transit Mix, Central Mix, and Shrink Mix), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Others), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ready-to-mix concrete market is on the brink of significant expansion, driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, heightened infrastructure projects, and emerging trends like smart cities and 3D printing. In 2022, the market was valued at an impressive US$718.31 billion, and projections indicate a remarkable growth trajectory, with an expected market value of US$1,015.09 billion by 2028, growing at a robust CAGR of 6.01% during the period of 2023-2028.

Rapid urbanization and increased infrastructural activities worldwide have spurred the demand for ready-to-mix concrete. Smart cities and the surge in 3D printing are expected to further fuel this growth. To provide a comprehensive understanding of these trends, our latest report conducts an in-depth analysis of their impact on the ready-to-mix concrete market.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Market Segmentation Analysis:

  • By Type: The report identifies three segments: transit mix, central mix, and shrink mix. In 2022, transit mix dominated the market due to its versatility and customization options for various projects. The shrink mix concrete segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR, offering increased load capacity while retaining transit-mixed concrete's advantages.
  • By Application: The market is divided into three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Others. In 2022, the residential sector led the market, driven by demand from homeowners and builders. The commercial sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, accelerating construction timelines.
  • By Region: The global market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated in 2022, driven by rapid urbanization, residential complexes, and construction activities. The Indian and Chinese markets within the region have experienced significant growth. The European market is also expanding due to investments and the demand for residential properties, coupled with infrastructure development.

Market Dynamics:

  • Growth Drivers: Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing residential complexes, and government and private expenditures are driving market growth. Ready-mix concrete is preferred for its consistent quality and controlled mixing process, ensuring structural integrity.
  • Challenges: Transit duration, environmental concerns, and initial high investments pose challenges to market growth. The limited open time of freshly mixed concrete impacts quality during transit.
  • Trends: Emerging trends like 3D printing, smart cities, ML & AI integration, mechanization, sustainability, and acquisition activities are set to drive the market during the forecast period. Smart cities utilize ready-mix concrete to build advanced infrastructure, while 3D printing enables intricate architectural designs.

Competitive Landscape:

The global ready to mix concrete market is characterized by fragmentation, but organized players have been gaining market share due to wide product offerings, superior service, and strong brand visibility. Key players include:

  • UltraTech Cement Ltd
  • Vulcan Materials Company
  • Cemex SAB de CV
  • Heidelberg Materials
  • Sika AG
  • Holcim Ltd.
  • Vicat SA
  • Arkema Group (Arkema S.A.)
  • Buzzi SpA
  • CRH PLC (CRH Americas Materials, Inc.)
  • ACC Limited
  • Barney & Dickenson Inc.

This comprehensive market research report is an indispensable tool for business executives seeking to make informed strategic decisions in the ready-to-mix concrete market.

