Market Tactics Wins Industry Recognition With "Best Social Media Marketing Agency" Award

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Tactics Company ("Market Tactics" or "The Company"), a leading business growth agency, today announces that it has been awarded the title of the "Best Social Media Marketing Agency in Tacoma" by Expertise.com, LLC. ("Expertise" or The Company")

Known for its data-driven approach and innovative strategies, Market Tactics has worked with a diverse range of clients to create and execute effective social media campaigns. The agency has devised and implemented time-tested, ROI-focused strategies to help clients increase their revenues, drive engagement, and generate leads through targeted social media advertising.

The celebrated award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Market Tactics team, who have consistently gone above and beyond to deliver unmatched results for their clients.

"I am thrilled to accept this award on behalf of our talented Marketing Engineers. I am extremely proud of our social team for creating and executing the social campaigns that have created a solid following for our clients and significantly reduced advertising costs," said Market Tactics CEO Janet Carnell Lorenz. "Driving revenue and increasing profitability for our clientele is the top priority. It's an honor to be recognized among the other dynamic and innovative companies dedicated to delivering inspired customer experiences."

This coveted award by Expertise recognizes the cream of the crop in digital marketing excellence. Listings are given to highly successful top companies which meet strict criteria and consistently deliver best-of-class results.

Market Tactics creates unique programs to meet the demands of a crowded digital landscape. Their holistic approach includes crafting a compelling brand story, driving targeted traffic, boosting conversions, growing social presence, and achieving measurable results.

About Market Tactics

Market Tactics was founded in 2011 as a full-service business growth and digital marketing agency. Specializing in social media marketing, search engine optimization, search marketing, and pay-per-click advertising. The agency is focused on creating a unique strategic roadmap of activities that promote your brand and products to your target audience.

Their team builds solid campaigns that increase revenues, generate leads, and drive growth. Its client portfolio comes from diverse industry sectors, including eCommerce, B2B, and DTC. The company offers innovative strategies and expert analysis that give companies the edge they need to succeed in today's fast-paced market.

About Expertise.com, LLC

Expertise.com is a leading platform for connecting consumers and businesses with top service professionals in more than 200 industries across the US. The company's mission is to provide reliable and trustworthy information to help people make informed decisions when hiring professionals for their needs.

Their team of experts conducts a rigorous selection process to identify and award the best service professionals in each industry. They evaluate each candidate based on several criteria, including experience, qualifications, customer reviews, and overall reputation. The process ensures that only the most highly qualified and reputable professionals make it onto their list of top service providers.

