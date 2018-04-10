Market Technologies Named Winner of Tampa Bay Times 2018 Top Workplaces Award

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Technologies, the company behind world-renowned artificial intelligence trading software VantagePoint, today announced it is recognized as a 2018 Top Workplace by The Tampa Bay Times. The award, based solely on anonymous surveys completed by employees, places Market Technologies in the top 10 out of 50 companies with less than 150 employees.

"Everyone at Market Technologies is excited about this award because it recognizes that employees value having an employer that offers a meaningful and beneficial place to work," Lane Mendelsohn, President of Market Technologies, said. "Together, we've built a culture where people enjoy coming to work and know they can support their families at a company that cares about them and the community we all live in."

The recognition is based on employee feedback gathered through third-party research company Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey was completed by 35,925 employees across 186 companies. Any employer -- public, private, nonprofit or governmental -- with at least 50 employees in the area was eligible to participate.

"Almost 40 years ago, my father started Market Technologies with the dream of helping people create life-changing wealth. We've grown to be a multi-million dollar, Inc. 500, trading software company with customers in more than 120 countries," Mendelsohn said. "We could not have created this success without the dedicated employees who have stuck with us. Giving back to them has always been a key to the company's longevity and prosperity."

Market Technology employees ranked the company on criteria that included company values, fostering different viewpoints, encouraging new ideas, feeling connected and appreciated, and ability to engage with managers who are caring.

Learn more at https://www.vantagepointsoftware.com or by calling 800-732-5407.

About Market Technologies

Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Market Technologies, creator of VantagePoint Software, is a pioneer and leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, ETFs and cryptocurrencies with proven forecasting accuracy of up to 86%. Using artificial intelligence, VantagePoint's patented Neural Network processes predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, enabling traders to get in and out of trades at optimal times with greater confidence.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jen Aquilino

Communications Specialist

8139730496

193087@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/market-technologies-named-winner-of-tampa-bay-times-2018-top-workplaces-award-300626692.html

SOURCE Market Technologies