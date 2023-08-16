Market Trading Company Set To Launch The IG Global App

News provided by

IG Global & Savings

16 Aug, 2023, 08:45 ET

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The app will be available for free on both iOS and Google Play from 20th August 2023 and will allow clients of the trading firm to manage and view their accounts on their smartphones, tablets or mobile device. The Fund Manager Daniel Birch had this to say "Our clients have long seen profits in their accounts due to our relationship with major exchanges. The ability to now view accounts on their smartphones will enable advisors such as myself to have even better communication with clients regarding their chosen account."

IG Global set to launch app on both iOS and Google Play from 20th August 2023 (PRNewsfoto/IG Global & Savings)
Since 2011, IG Global & Savings has been trusted by millions across the globe as the most secure platform to trade within the EFT market, and remains the only algorithmic trading company to operate across the USA, United Kingdom and Europe combined. This app launch is the latest development in a major growth strategy by IG Global & Savings which will see the sports firm launch in Australia next year.

Jodie Booth, Technical Director of IG Global says: "With the new app, we are bringing the reliability, security and experience of our brand to our European and American clients, closing the gap between our service offerings and creating a truly global and hopefully one day, regulated trading product."

The new app was created with users in mind, making it even easier for those who prefer navigating from a smartphone to view their accounts and get in touch with their Advisor.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2187261/IG_Global_app.jpg

SOURCE IG Global & Savings

