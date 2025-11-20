Market Undervaluation Insights in Exclusive Interview with Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQST)

Current Assets and Growth Plan Hold Significantly Higher Value Than Reflected in Current Share Price as Company Projects Reaching $1 Billion Revenue by 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a Global Connectivity, AI, and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity. With operations in 21 countries and a team of 100 employees, IQSTEL serves a broad global customer base with high-value, high-margin services. Backed by a strong and scalable business platform, the company is forecasting $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

Telecommunications Services

IQSTEL delivers carrier-grade solutions including VoIP, SMS, Fiber Connectivity, DID, eSIM, and Roaming. This division represents the company's operational backbone and generates hundreds of millions in annual revenue.

Fintech: GlobeTopper + GlobalMoneyOne

IQSTEL's fintech ecosystem offers:

Consumer services: digital bank accounts (no SSN required), Mastercard debit cards, remittances, mobile top-ups.





digital bank accounts (no SSN required), Mastercard debit cards, remittances, mobile top-ups. Business services: access to 3,000+ digital gift card brands in 65+ countries, multi-currency and crypto payments, robust APIs.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services

Through AirWeb.ai and IQ2Call.ai, IQSTEL provides AI-powered call automation, virtual assistants, and AI agents capable of handling customer service, sales, and transactional interactions across web and voice platforms.

Cybersecurity

In alliance with Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU), IQSTEL offers enterprise-grade cybersecurity: 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, incident response, vulnerability assessment, and regulatory compliance—serving telecom and corporate clients.

EXCLUSIVE CEO INTERVIEW:

On November 17, 2025 IQSTEL CEO Leandro Iglesias sat down with Corporate Ads to conduct the following detailed interview for the benefit of IQST shareholders and other investors. This transcript is exclusive to the distribution of the Corporate Ads awareness program.

Corporate Ads : Thank you for another exclusive interview opportunity at this time, Mr. Iglesias. So please tell us, how does IQSTEL management feel about the current price valuation for IQST shares in the general market?

Leandro Iglesias: Despite IQSTEL's strong fundamentals, expanding margins, and accelerating growth, the current market price — around $4.50 per share — in our view does not accurately reflect the company's intrinsic value or long-term potential. We are executing on a clear plan, delivering consistent results, and strengthening the balance sheet quarter after quarter. As we continue to meet our forecasts and scale our high-margin businesses across Connectivity, AI, Fintech, and Cybersecurity, we believe the market will gradually align the share price with the true value we are building.

Corporate Ads: What aspects of the IQSTEL company picture, do you feel are not yet being properly reflected into the IQST share price?

Leandro Iglesias: IQSTEL's net equity per share of $4.66 already shows that the stock is backed by a strong and improving balance sheet. But in our view, this captures only a portion of the company's real value. The current market price does not fully reflect the expansion of our high-margin business lines, our entry into AI, cybersecurity, and fintech, or the strength of our global telecom platform that now reaches more than 600 Tier-1 operators worldwide.

It also does not yet account for our accelerating profitability trend. Our operating subsidiaries have delivered positive Net Income and positive EBITDA for multiple quarters, and we are firmly on track toward achieving a $15 million EBITDA run rate in 2026, a milestone that we believe represents a major revaluation event for the company.

As our performance continues to scale — with a clear roadmap to $340 million in revenue for 2025 and a path toward $1 billion by 2027 — we expect the market to increasingly recognize IQSTEL's intrinsic value.

Corporate Ads: What is your expectation for IQST share value gaining its deserved higher valuation?

Leandro Iglesias: As we continue strengthening our NASDAQ presence, reinforcing our capital structure, and expanding our high-tech product portfolio, we believe the market has a significant opportunity to revalue IQSTEL. Today's share price represents not only a discount to our equity per share, but also a meaningful undervaluation relative to our strategic trajectory and long-term growth prospects.

The reality is very simple:

IQSTEL already has a $2.7 million EBITDA run rate, and comparable companies in our sector typically trade at 10–20× EBITDA multiples. There is a clear valuation gap that, in our opinion, will narrow as we continue delivering strong performance and profitable growth.

And an important point — IQSTEL is a dilutive debt-free company. No convertible notes, no warrants. This positions us exceptionally well for value expansion, especially as we move toward our goal of reaching a $15 million EBITDA run rate in 2026.

We believe the fundamentals are in place for the market to increasingly align IQSTEL's share price with its true intrinsic value.

Corporate Ads: Can you give us a quantitative valuation to illustrate the undervaluation of today's IQST share price relative to the company's current assets?

Leandro Iglesias: Absolutely. IQSTEL's assets per share of $12.23 provide one of the clearest quantitative indicators of how disconnected the current market price is from the company's real underlying value. When a NASDAQ-listed tech and telecom company trades around $4.50 per share while holding more than $12 per share in assets, the market is effectively valuing the company at less than 40% of its asset base.

This is an unusually deep discount — especially for a company that:

Is dilutive debt-free (no convertibles, no warrants, no financial overhang)

(no convertibles, no warrants, no financial overhang) Has a global telecom platform serving 600+ Tier-1 operators

Operates in 21 countries

Is expanding into AI, cybersecurity, and fintech

Is delivering strong revenue growth and improving profitability

IQSTEL's asset value was built through years of disciplined expansion, integrating global telecom operations, and investing in high-tech business lines that are now scaling. These assets are real, productive, and directly tied to revenue generation.

In our view, the fact that the market is pricing IQSTEL at less than half of its assets per share highlights one of the clearest value gaps in the small-cap technology sector today.

Corporate Ads: IQSTEL recently announced a $500,000 dividend in shares. How does this initiative reflect the company's commitment to creating value for shareholders?

Leandro Iglesias: The $500,000 dividend in shares is a very clear message: IQSTEL is fully committed to rewarding its shareholders and creating long-term value. This dividend is possible because of the company's strong balance sheet, our debt-free structure, and the strategic partnership with Cycurion. It reflects our confidence in the business, our cash flow trajectory, and the value we believe will continue to grow.

Beyond the dividend itself, the deeper meaning is this:

IQSTEL is transitioning from a phase of heavy investment to a phase of accelerating profitability.

We have reached critical mass, our EBITDA run rate is growing, and our business fundamentals are stronger than ever. Sharing value directly with our shareholders is an important step in demonstrating that we are not just growing — we are growing in a disciplined, shareholder-focused way.

We expect that, as our Telecom, AI, Cybersecurity, and Fintech divisions continue scaling, we will be able to expand these shareholder-value initiatives even further. Our goal is simple: to ensure that IQSTEL's long-term investors experience the full benefits of the growth we are building.

Corporate Ads: So, what should investors expect in terms of IQST shareholder value appreciation as your business plans move forward from here?

Leandro Iglesias: As we continue executing our 2025–2027 roadmap, the foundation for shareholder value creation becomes stronger each quarter. With a revenue run rate above $400 million, a dilutive debt-free balance sheet, expanding high-margin business lines, and a clear path toward a $15 million EBITDA run rate, we believe the market will increasingly recognize the true value of IQSTEL.

We expect that as our Telecom, AI, Fintech, and Cybersecurity divisions scale — supported by the global platform we have built across 21 countries — the company's intrinsic value will become far more visible to institutional investors. In our view, IQSTEL today represents one of the most compelling long-term opportunities in the small-cap technology sector, and we are fully committed to driving shareholder value much higher over the coming quarters and years.

Corporate Ads : Thank you, Leandro Iglesias, CEO of IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST). We greatly appreciate your guidance and insights for the benefit of our investors. We look forward to speaking with you again as IQSTEL moves forward towards its goal of reaching the $1 billion revenue mark by 2027.

To enhance transparency and provide easy access to corporate updates, IQSTEL has launched its official Investors Landing Page, a dedicated portal summarizing key financial metrics, strategic milestones, and news updates.

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a Global Connectivity, AI, and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity. With operations in 21 countries and a team of 100 employees, IQSTEL serves a broad global customer base with high-value, high-margin services. Backed by a strong and scalable business platform, the company is forecasting $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

