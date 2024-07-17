Market Veep Announces New TRACKS™ Program for Manufacturers

Three Options Available to Optimize Marketing Channels

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Veep, a leading digital marketing agency for manufacturers , is excited to announce the launch of its new specialized marketing program designed specifically for industrial clients called TRACKS™. This program aims to optimize manufacturers' marketing budgets through consistent and reliable digital marketing channels.

The Market Veep team has a deep admiration for manufacturers and their unique journey in the digital marketing landscape. Manufacturers stand out because of their historical reliance on door-to-door sales and traditional business models, often lacking automated marketing and sales processes that are commonplace in other industries. Despite these challenges, manufacturers have thrived and grown by sheer resilience and adaptability.

The goal of this program is to bridge the gap between their exceptional products and the digital era, crafting strategies that resonate with their audience while respecting their legacy of craftsmanship and personal relationships.

The TRACKS™ program is available in three tiers, each offering increasing levels of support and activities:

Tier 1: Basic Marketing Support

Marketing email template design based on best practices to inspire engagement

Monthly email newsletter to nurture existing leads and re-engage dormant leads

Blog copywriting with optimized keywords and metadata to enhance search rankings and provide fuel for social media sharing

Blog subscription marketing emails that share the latest content with subscribers

Organic social media posting to maintain a strong social presence on key platforms, including LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter)

HubSpot marketing dashboard development and monthly marketing reporting to simplify KPI tracking

Tier 2: Enhanced Marketing Support

Includes all Tier 1 services

Lead generation efforts through Google Search Ads management

White paper development to supplement lead generation lead nurturing efforts

Pillar page development for supercharged search engine optimization

Tier 3: Comprehensive Marketing Support

Includes all Tier 1 and Tier 2 services

SEO support encompassing technical SEO, on-page SEO, local SEO, and off-page SEO

For more information or to sign up manufacturers can contact the Market Veep team for a free competitor analysis and digital review here .

Many manufacturers struggle to establish a cohesive digital presence. This can be due to a lack of defined marketing processes, inconsistent efforts, or a disjointed approach characterized by random tasks. Market Veep has distilled insights from successful manufacturing clients and meticulously reverse-engineered strategies that deliver measurable results.

The tiered approach empowers manufacturers to select services that precisely match their current operational stage and growth aspirations. Whether starting from scratch or aiming to augment existing capabilities, the program offers foundational support without overwhelming marketing complexities. It focuses on clarity and effectiveness, ensuring manufacturers can navigate the digital landscape with confidence, fostering sustained growth and market expansion.

"We've worked with countless manufacturers - they're some of our favorite clients - and we recognized a need for this service," said Jennelle McGrath, CEO and Founder of Market Veep. "The goal is to make inbound marketing more approachable and easy to maintain, regardless of budget or company size."

Market Veep is a member of multiple manufacturing associations, including:

SME: Society of Manufacturing Engineers

AWS: American Welding Society

FMA: Fabricators and Manufacturers Association

AMPD: Association of Metals Processors and Distributors

TPA: Tube & Pipe Association, International

CCAI: Chemical Coaters Association International

WiM: Women in Manufacturing

Additional key features of the program include monthly reporting and project management calls to ensure transparency, track progress, and adapt strategies for optimal results. This structured approach not only enhances marketing effectiveness but also fosters collaboration and continuous improvement.

For manufacturers looking to see how they measure up in their growth journey, they can take the growth readiness scorecard to help them determine opportunities. Manufacturers interested in learning more about Market Veep's tailored marketing solutions can visit www.marketveep.com for additional details.

About Market Veep

Market Veep is an INC. 5000 winner, HubSpot accredited, and diamond certified partner, INC. Best Workplace Winner, certified Best Places to Work, SBA certified Women-Owned Small Business, Netty winner for Boutique Agency of the Year, and Most Innovative Web Design.

Since its founding, Market Veep has helped manufacturing companies improve their sales and marketing funnels to increase leads and revenue. We're a full-service inbound marketing agency fiercely committed to helping every company we work with grow into the best version of itself it can be. Our clientele includes CNC machining, welding and fabricating, laser cutting, finishing, chemical manufacturing, electronic component manufacturing, and other industrial applications.

They host " Finding Business Happy ," a show about living your best life inside and outside of work. The show is ideal for CEOs, Founders, CMOs, Sales Directors, and C-suite executives who want to accelerate lead generation while fostering a positive company culture.

