Market Veep Founder to Speak at FABTECH 2024

McGrath to Host Sessions on Advanced Industrial Marketing Strategies

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October 15-17th, Orlando will host FABTECH 2024, North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event.

Jennelle McGrath, a contributor to Entrepreneur.com, host of the Finding Business Happy podcast, and founder of Market Veep, a leading manufacturing sales and marketing agency, will host two sessions during the event to engage manufacturing industry leaders about advanced marketing strategies for industrial sales teams.

"We are thrilled to confirm Jennelle McGrath's participation as a speaker at FABTECH 2024 in Orlando!" says Ila (Lundgren) Lee, Sr. Technical Program Manager, FABTECH. "Jennelle's expertise on advanced marketing strategies for industrial sales teams & leaders will be a valuable addition to our program, and we're excited to have her share new tools & insights with our audience."

Google Ads 101 for Manufacturing Lead Generation

Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 12:00PM - 1:00PM | Room: S-330 E

Whether you have active campaigns running or are considering launching Google paid ads, join this session to learn tactics and tricks for getting in front of the right fit leads. Learn how to see what your competitors are doing, understand how the lifecycle stage influences the quality of your Google leads, track ROI, build a scalable pipeline, and make sure you're not missing out on positioning against your pesky competitors. Things we'll cover include structure, spend, tactics, and types of ads, tracking, landing page assessments, improving conversion rates, understanding reporting, and why some ads perform better than others. Leave with helpful info on how to start running your ads or improve their performance.

Advanced LinkedIn Strategies for Industrial Sales Teams & Leaders

Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 1:30PM - 2:30PM | Room: S-330 E

If you're using LinkedIn as a salesperson for outreach, are an executive looking to be a thought leader, or a company owner looking to expand your reach with your digital presence on LinkedIn, you're in the right place. Whether you're not sure where to start or are looking for innovative ways to grow your connections and extend your influence, we've got a path for you to follow. We'll cover LinkedIn newsletters, groups, LinkedIn events, paid ads, segmentation and targeting, organic promotion, video, slides, content, reporting, tracking, growing company followers, and much more. Leave with actionable ways to arm your team with a toolset for extreme growth.

FABTECH is renowned in the manufacturing industry for bringing together powerhouse speakers, thought leaders, and innovators to offer solutions to manufacturing and production challenges. Event partners include the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International, SME, the Precision Metalforming Association, the American Welding Society, and the Chemical Coaters Association International.

"I'm honored to be speaking at the event in the company of such incredible partners," says McGrath. "We have a passion for helping manufacturers grow their businesses, and I hope that attendees come away with actionable tools to improve their marketing and sales strategies."

Market Veep has diverse experience growing manufacturing companies through customized lead generation and nurturing strategies. Clientele includes CNC machining, welding and fabricating, laser cutting, finishing, chemical manufacturing, electronic component manufacturing, and other industrial applications.

"The key is understanding these niche audiences and their specific needs, then crafting a strategy that speaks to those challenges," says McGrath. "Tools like Google Ads and LinkedIn Ads can get you in front of the right people, then your message should compel them to action. Sales and marketing teams need to work together to create that message and take those leads from conversion to sale."

About Market Veep

Market Veep is an INC. 5000 winner, HubSpot accredited, and diamond certified partner, INC. Best Workplace Winner, certified Best Places to Work, SBA certified Women-Owned Small Business, Netty winner for Boutique Agency of the Year, and Most Innovative Web Design.

Since its founding, Market Veep has helped manufacturing companies improve their sales and marketing funnels to increase leads and revenue. We're a full-service inbound marketing agency fiercely committed to helping every company we work with grow into the best version of itself it can be. Our clientele includes CNC machining, welding and fabricating, laser cutting, finishing, chemical manufacturing, electronic component manufacturing, and other industrial applications.

About FABTECH

FABTECH is North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event. The preeminent event provides a convenient venue where you can meet with world-class suppliers, see the latest industry products and developments, and find solutions to improve productivity and increase profits. FABTECH is made possible by its five event partners, all of whom represent the varied and diverse makeup of the manufacturing industry. They include the American Welding Society, the Chemical Coaters Association International, the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International, the Precision Metalforming Association, and SME. Read more about FABTECH's event partners here.

