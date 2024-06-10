Market Veep Founder to Speak at SME Membership Event

Sustainable Growth - Scaling Production Responsibly

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 12, 2024, SME, the nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of manufacturing technology and fostering manufacturing and engineering talent and capabilities in North America, will host "Sustainable Growth - Scaling Production Responsibly," an enriching Membership Wednesday program focused on achieving sustainable growth through responsible production scaling.

Jennelle McGrath , a contributor to Entrepreneur.com and founder of Market Veep , will join the live event to speak to leaders in the manufacturing industry about enhancing their sustainability programs and effectively marketing their green initiatives.

"I'm honored and excited to be able to share our knowledge and expertise on sustainability marketing best practices," says McGrath. " Companies who have green initiatives should be shouting from the rooftops about the amazing work they are doing through their marketing."

Additional topics to be covered during the event include:

Efficient Supply Chain Management

Maximizing Production Efficiency through Optimization

Compliance, Technology Integration, and Risk Mitigation

Marketing Strategies for Sustainable Growth

This event is part of the Membership Wednesday program, a series of exclusive webinars led by industry experts for SME members to gain insights that foster career growth, explore industry trends, and maximize the benefits of their SME membership.

SME members can sign up for the event here .

About Market Veep

Market Veep is an INC. 5000 winner, HubSpot accredited and diamond certified partner, INC. Best Workplace Winner, certified Best Places to Work, SBA certified Women-Owned Small Business, Netty winner for Boutique Agency of the Year and Most Innovative Web Design.

Since its founding, Market Veep has helped tech companies, start-ups, franchises, non-profits, service companies, distributors, manufacturers, law firms, and many other types of businesses acquire new customers. They're a full-service inbound marketing agency fiercely committed to helping every company we work with grow into the best version of itself it can be.

About Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME)

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America's talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org .

