Market Veep Podcast "Finding Business Happy" Talks Call Tracking & AI With CallRail

Live Event Focuses On Improving Lead Nurturing Processes

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 22, 2024, the "Finding Business Happy" podcast hosted a live stream event about AI, call tracking, and lead generation featuring special guest CallRail.

The live event was hosted by Jennelle McGrath, founder of Market Veep and regular contributor to Entrepreneur.com. She was joined by Mike Stocker, VP of Partnerships at CallRail.

During the live session, McGrath and Stocker discussed the challenges faced by marketers and salespeople during the lead nurturing process and the opportunities presented by call tracking software like CallRail, as well as blossoming AI and automation features.

"CallRail is fortunate to work with many innovative agencies to drive improved results, efficiency and value for our mutual clients," says Stocker. "Market Veep is a prime example of how we deliver great results together. Market Veep is a certified CallRail Agency Partner and HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner, which uniquely positions them to provide full service solutions for their clients."

"Finding Business Happy" is about living your best life inside and outside of work. The show is an ideal listen for CEOs, Founders, CMOs, Sales Directors and C-Suite Executives who know they want to accelerate lead generation while fostering a positive company culture.

By tuning in, business leaders can gain a deeper understanding of what real growth looks like, feel encouraged by fresh thinking, and leave with tangible takeaways for immediate implementation.

About Market Veep

Market Veep is an INC. 5000 winner, HubSpot accredited and diamond certified partner, INC. Best Workplace Winner, certified Best Places to Work, SBA certified Women-Owned Small Business, Netty winner for Boutique Agency of the Year and Most Innovative Web Design.

Since its founding, Market Veep has helped tech companies, start-ups, franchises, non-profits, service companies, distributors, manufacturers, law firms, and many other types of businesses acquire new customers. They're a full-service inbound marketing agency fiercely committed to helping every company we work with grow into the best version of itself it can be.

About CallRail

CallRail is the AI-powered lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail's solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use insights surfaced by AI to optimize their marketing.

Founded in 2011, CallRail has grown its award-winning platform from G2 top-rated inbound call tracking software to include form tracking, AI-driven Conversation IntelligenceTM, and business communications products. Fitting seamlessly into existing workflows, CallRail integrates with leading marketing and sales software, including HubSpot, Facebook, Salesforce, and Google Ads and Analytics.

Additionally, CallRail's Partner Program offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. CallRail makes it easier for its partners to expand services, attract customers with greater lifetime value, and share revenue from referral sales.

CallRail has been featured on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies and Deloitte Tech Fast 500 lists for multiple consecutive years. The Atlanta-based company has earned spots on Inc. Magazine's 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Best Places to Work list. For more information or to view a demo of the platform, visit http://www.callrail.com.

