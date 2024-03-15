Market Veep Podcast "Finding Business Happy" Tops Apple Podcast Charts

"Finding Business Happy" Reaches International Podcast Charts Post this

The podcast reached #52 in the USA Apple category of management on Wednesday and Thursday reached top 100 of all podcasts in the Philippines, #1 in management and #6 in business categories. Less than a week from the launch, the numbers are still coming in as it continues to climb internationally.

"Finding Business Happy" is hosted by Jennelle McGrath, an Entreprenuer.com contributor and the founder of Market Veep, an INC. 5000 winner, HubSpot accredited and diamond certified partner, INC. Best Workplace Winner, certified Best Places to Work, SBA certified Women-Owned Small Business, Netty winner for Boutique Agency of the Year and Most Innovative Web Design.

"When it boils down, we're all people trying to get to that goal of finding more happiness and balance in our lives," says Jennelle. "The core goal is to stay focused on growing without losing focus on happiness and culture."

Market Veep hosted a launch party which livestreamed on LinkedIn to kick off the podcast. Twenty podcast guests joined the launch party to discuss what "Finding Business Happy" means to them as business leaders.

Through the engaging and often vulnerable podcast, Jennelle strives to offer actionable insights and proven methods to spark growth and happiness through alignment in your business.

"People are the absolute most important part of any business," says Jennelle. "We want to find less stress, more joy. That's the goal of what this podcast is all about. Looking at the big picture of life and how it all intersects."

By tuning in, business leaders can gain a deeper understanding of what real growth looks like, feel encouraged by fresh thinking, and leave with tangible takeaways for immediate implementation.

This podcast is the one to listen to if you're ready to make your team and your business happy. Listen to "Finding Business Happy" on Apple podcasts.

