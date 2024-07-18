Market Veep Releases Free Guides to Boost Manufacturers' Sales and Marketing Strategies

B2B Strategies in These Guides Help Increase Leads & Revenue

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Veep , a leading marketing agency specializing in industrial sectors , has released two comprehensive guides aimed at empowering manufacturers with enhanced sales and marketing strategies. These resources are designed to provide valuable insights and actionable tips to navigate the evolving landscape of industrial sales and lead generation.

The first guide, titled Sales Enablement Solutions for Manufacturers , delves into optimizing sales processes specifically tailored for industrial businesses. Research shows that companies that use dedicated sales enablement techniques will improve their quota attainment rate by 22% and their win rate by 14% compared to companies that don't. On top of that, nurtured leads make 47% larger purchases than non-nurtured leads. The value added is astounding when you consider that many manufacturers are not doing this and nearly 65% of B2B marketers have not established lead nurturing.

B2B Manufacturing Strategies in These Guides Help Increase Leads & Revenue. Post this

From leveraging digital tools to enhancing customer engagement, this guide equips manufacturers with practical approaches to streamline their sales operations and drive revenue growth.

The second guide, Lead Generation Playbook for Manufacturers , focuses on effective strategies to generate and nurture leads within niche manufacturing sectors. The stats are that potential buyers are most willing to register for and share information about themselves in exchange for white papers (76%), eBooks (63%), and webinars (79%). By outlining proven techniques and innovative tactics, this resource aims to assist manufacturers in expanding their customer base and maximizing marketing ROI.

"Manufacturers today face unique challenges in aligning their sales and marketing efforts with the rapidly changing market dynamics," says Jennelle McGrath, founder of Market Veep. "These guides are our way of sharing our expertise and supporting manufacturers in overcoming these challenges to achieve sustainable growth."

In addition to the open format, both guides are available for free on Market Veep's website in PDF version:

Website: www.marketveep.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jennellemcgrath/

Podcast: https://podfollow.com/findingbusinesshappy

About Market Veep

Market Veep is an INC. 5000 winner, HubSpot accredited, and diamond certified partner, INC. Best Workplace Winner, certified Best Places to Work, SBA certified Women-Owned Small Business, Netty winner for Boutique Agency of the Year, and Most Innovative Web Design.

Since its founding, Market Veep has helped manufacturing companies improve their sales and marketing funnels to increase leads and revenue. We're a full-service inbound marketing agency fiercely committed to helping every company we work with grow into the best version of itself it can be. Our clientele includes CNC machining, welding and fabricating, laser cutting, finishing, chemical manufacturing, electronic component manufacturing, and other industrial applications.

They host the "Finding Business Happy" which is about living your best life inside and outside of work. The show is an ideal listen for CEOs, Founders, CMOs, Sales Directors and C-Suite Executives who know they want to accelerate lead generation while fostering a positive company culture.

SOURCE Market Veep