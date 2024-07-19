Market Veep Spotlights Two Manufacturers in Marketing Case Studies

Manufacturing Strategies Leading to Website and Lead Generation Success

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Veep, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in tailored strategies for industrial organizations, announces exceptional results achieved for two prominent clients in the manufacturing sector: ReNEW Manufacturing Solutions and Prime Attachments.

"We're so proud of the partnerships we've built with our clients and the success we've been able to achieve for and with them," says Jennelle McGrath, CEO and Founder of Market Veep. "Manufacturers hold such a special place in our hearts and there's nothing we love more than seeing them not just reach their goals, but absolutely crush them."

Market Veep's manufacturing clients have leveraged a diverse array of services to achieve their brand awareness and lead generation objectives effectively. Through website strategy and development, they ensure their online presence is not just functional but optimized for user engagement and conversion. Complemented by robust SEO practices and strategic backlinking, they're able to bolster their visibility across search engines, driving organic traffic and enhancing their digital footprint.

Social media marketing initiatives amplify their reach, engaging with targeted audiences through compelling content and community interaction. Email marketing nurtures leads and maintains meaningful engagement throughout the customer journey. Leveraging Facebook lead generation ads facilitates direct engagement with potential customers, further expanding their lead base.

Through these integrated strategies, Market Veep's manufacturing clients have elevated their brand presence and consistently generated quality leads, fostering sustainable growth in their respective industries.

A MANUFACTURER THAT COMBINES TRADITION WITH INNOVATION GREW WEBSITE TRAFFIC BY OVER 14,000% IN JUST 9 MONTHS

ReNEW Manufacturing Solutions is propelling niche market manufacturing companies forward while preserving the legacy of their original founders. They partnered with Market Veep to design a website that would convey their emphasis on precision, technology, and forward-thinking.

"These companies are the backbone of the US economy, and we support manufacturing, industrial plants, OEMs, and these are really good jobs for skilled labor, so to continue it on in these communities is a big benefit," remarks Cres Ferrell, CEO of ReNEW Manufacturing Solutions. "The name ReNEW is partially to come in and renew the business and help with some processes and automation, and the work the [Market Veep] team is doing for marketing."

In addition to the ReNEW website, Market Veep crafted websites and established a digital marketing presence for two sister companies: Absolute Machine & Tooling and TIW Machine & Fabrication.

User experience and conversion paths were front-of-mind through the entire project, ensuring that visitors from different industries and seeking out different capabilities would be able to navigate the websites easily.

Just months after the ReNEW site and the two sister sites launched, they saw favorable email, social media, and website performance for all three businesses.

ReNEW Manufacturing Solutions:

2,330% increase in total sessions per month

9.3% email click rate compared to 4.3% benchmark

28.6% click-through rate compared to 12.6% benchmark

TIW Machine & Fabrication:

372.7% increase in total sessions per month

5.7% email click rate compared to 4.3% benchmark

22.6% click-through rate compared to 12.6% benchmark

Absolute Machine & Tooling:

11,550% increase in total sessions per month

1,092% increase in social media impressions

850% increase in social media interactions

ReNEW continues to make acquisitions in the manufacturing sector. Their latest addition, Interfuse Manufacturing, was founded in 1974 and has become a leading manufacturer of machined components for markets including cranes and heavy equipment, mining, refractories, and transportation end markets. The company will add 75,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space and 56 employees, providing geographic expansion this business to the ReNEW platform along with marquee customer relationships and exposure to industrial markets in Pennsylvania.

"Most of these companies [that have been acquired] have very little to zero marketing, and SEO and marketing are not in their vocabulary. Which is fine, these companies are successful even in spite of that," continues Ferrell. "But there are a lot of things we can gain now by leveraging those types of activities and bringing them into the companies."

B2B FACEBOOK CAMPAIGN GENERATES 373 LEADS IN 30 DAYS

Nestled in the heart of Garfield, MN, Prime Attachments stands tall as a pioneering force in the skid steer attachment manufacturing sector. Today, Prime Attachments proudly distributes their innovative skid steer attachments across the United States and Canada, cementing their reputation as a leader who delivers unmatched performance and value.

Prime Attachments' previous Facebook Ads campaigns focused on generating link clicks with the intention of converting users on the website, but these efforts did not yield significant conversions. They needed a more effective campaign strategy to convert clicks into revenue.

Market Veep crafted a strategic approach aimed at optimizing conversions and enhancing lead generation. The campaign's focal point was the client's downloadable product catalog. Facebook lead forms were used to simplify the user journey and improve conversion rates without adding friction for the audience. Most importantly, this high-value conversion offer brought in bottom-of-the-funnel leads that had serious interest in purchasing.

"Choosing to use Market Veep's services has been one of the best decisions we have made!" remarks Amy Thompson, Vice President of Prime Attachments. "We are a small company looking to grow and they are making our presence known faster than we could have imagined. The team has really done a great job listening and understanding our company and product in order to create relevant content that speaks to our customers."

Market Veep's strategy generated incredible results in the first 30 days:

373 Leads Generated: The campaign successfully generated 373 high-quality leads through Facebook lead forms, marking a significant improvement in lead acquisition compared to previous efforts focused solely on link clicks.

$1.56 Cost Per Lead: Market Veep achieved an impressive cost per lead of $1.56 , whereas the average cost per lead on the platform is projected by some to be as high as $17 per lead. This efficiency allowed Prime Attachments to achieve a greater ROI for their ads.

Additionally, the campaign was recognized as "High-Performing" by Facebook, highlighting its exceptional performance and effectiveness in achieving above-average results within the platform's advertising ecosystem.

"Not only has everyone on the Market Veep team been fun to work with, they have been so helpful and their level of communication is top-notch," continues Thompson. "We can't wait to see where Market Veep takes us next!"

About Market Veep

Market Veep is an INC. 5000 fastest growing company winner, HubSpot accredited, and diamond certified partner, INC. Best Workplace Winner, certified Best Places to Work, SBA certified Women-Owned Small Business, Netty winner for Boutique Agency of the Year, and Most Innovative Web Design.

Since its founding, Market Veep has helped manufacturing companies improve their sales and marketing funnels to increase leads and revenue. We're a full-service inbound marketing agency fiercely committed to helping every company we work with grow into the best version of itself it can be. Our clientele includes CNC machining, welding and fabricating, laser cutting, finishing, chemical manufacturing, electronic component manufacturing, and other industrial applications.

They host the "Finding Business Happy" which is about living your best life inside and outside of work. The show is an ideal listen for CEOs, Founders, CMOs, Sales Directors and C-Suite Executives who know they want to accelerate lead generation while fostering a positive company culture.

About ReNEW Manufacturing Solutions

As experienced industry professionals themselves, the team at ReNEW Manufacturing Solutions understands the importance of a fair price, fast production, and quality results. They also know the value of looking ahead.

They're not just investors, but partners in progress. Their mission is to help you, the owner, reap the rewards of all the years that went into building your business and to continue the legacy you have built. ReNEW acquires generational industrial companies in a way that will ensure a brighter future for the owner(s), the staff, and the local community. Customers can continue to count on the same quality-driven business that works faster than the competition at a fair price, and you can secure your future.

About Prime Attachments

Prime Attachments are simply a different breed. Bigger. Stronger. Tougher. Designed to conquer even the toughest tasks, every one of our skid steer attachments is crafted from quality commercial-grade materials and is rigorously tested and evaluated before leaving the shop. That's why we can confidently say that Prime Attachments are "Built to be Badass".

