Market Veep to Exhibit at The International Manufacturing Technology Show

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Veep , a leading digital marketing agency for manufacturers, is excited to announce that their team of industrial marketing experts will be exhibiting at The International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS).

IMTS stands as the premier manufacturing technology exhibition and marketplace in the Western Hemisphere, boasting over 1.2 million square feet of exhibit space. Drawing attendees from over 110 countries, it serves as the ultimate gathering for innovators, manufacturers, suppliers, and enthusiasts in the industry.

As an innovative leader in manufacturing sales and marketing strategies , Market Veep has serviced countless manufacturing clients across a diverse range of industries including CNC machining, welding and fabricating, laser cutting, finishing, chemical manufacturing, electronic component manufacturing, and other industrial applications.

"At Market Veep, we have such a passion for helping manufacturers grow their businesses," remarks McGrath. "They truly are the backbone of our country, and it fills us with so much joy and pride to see them flourish as they launch their digital marketing strategies, often for the very first time."

Market Veep is a member of multiple manufacturing associations, including:

SME Society of Manufacturing Engineers

AWS American Welding Society

FMA Fabricators and Manufacturers Association

AMPD Association of Metals Processors and Distributors (AMPD)

TPA Tube & Pipe Association, International (TPA)

CCAI Chemical Coaters Association International

WiM Women in Manufacturing

Additionally, the Market Veep team has been heavily involved in manufacturing trade shows and events.

Earlier this year, Jennelle McGrath , a contributor to Entrepreneur.com and founder of Market Veep, joined a Smart Manufacturing Experience (SME) Membership Wednesday program to speak to leaders in the manufacturing industry about enhancing their sustainability programs and effectively marketing their green initiatives.

In October, McGrath will be leading two sessions at FABTECH 2024 , North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event. engage manufacturing industry leaders about advanced marketing strategies for industrial sales teams.

"Connecting with the amazing humans at these organizations has been so rewarding," shares McGrath. "We're thrilled to be able to meet even more great organizations at IMTS. Come visit our booth and geek out about the cool things your company has to offer!"

Join Market Veep at IMTS in Chicago on September 9-14, 2024 at Booth #236050.

Website: www.marketveep.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jennellemcgrath/

Podcast: https://podfollow.com/findingbusinesshappy

About Market Veep

Market Veep is an INC. 5000 winner, HubSpot accredited, and diamond certified partner, INC. Best Workplace Winner, certified Best Places to Work, SBA certified Women-Owned Small Business, Netty winner for Boutique Agency of the Year, and Most Innovative Web Design.

Since its founding, Market Veep has helped manufacturing companies improve their sales and marketing funnels to increase leads and revenue. We're a full-service inbound marketing agency fiercely committed to helping every company we work with grow into the best version of itself it can be. Our clientele includes CNC machining, welding and fabricating, laser cutting, finishing, chemical manufacturing, electronic component manufacturing, and other industrial applications.

They host the "Finding Business Happy" which is about living your best life inside and outside of work. The show is an ideal listen for CEOs, Founders, CMOs, Sales Directors and C-Suite Executives who know they want to accelerate lead generation while fostering a positive company culture.

About IMTS

The IMTS 2024 Conference provides attendees with tangible insights to take back to company operations for immediate implementation. From improving productivity and part quality to understanding Industry 4.0/the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), and developing a workforce, the IMTS 2024 Conferences deliver solutions to your manufacturing challenges. Learn more at www.imts.com .

