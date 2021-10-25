MarketBlast® Launches Global Hunt For New Innovation and Technology in the $3.5B Scuba Diving Industry

MONROEVILLE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketBlast® has announced the start of a global product hunt in the scuba diving and snorkeling industries, including many of the industry's top brands. With an estimated 9M active divers worldwide and retail dive revenues between $2B and $3.5B worldwide, the opportunity for growth through licensing or acquisition of new and innovative scuba innovations is enticing and driving the enthusiasm to discover new opportunities. The hunt for great, new scuba and snorkeling innovation is on!

Those with scuba innovations, specifically products in the scuba diving, snorkeling, and freediving categories, can participate in the hunt by submitting directly to participating companies listed on the MarketBlast platform.

Submissions for the hunt can be made by all suppliers, manufacturers, startup companies, professional developers, product engineers and innovators with innovation matching the criteria specified by the individual company hunts listed on MarketBlast. There are no upfront costs or commissions for new submitters to participate in this hunt. To submit to one or more of our company hunts, create a MarketBlast account at www.marketblast.com, add your product to your private account, search the keyword "Scuba" from the list of open hunts and submit.

About MarketBlast®

It's our mission to help companies discover and manage great product innovation from around the world. Through our innovation hunt platform, we promote and list company hunts making it easy for suppliers and product innovation owners to find and submit directly to these companies. For more information, visit www.marketblast.com or email [email protected].

