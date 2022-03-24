MarketCast Acquires Phoenix Marketing International to Expand its Media and Advertising Analytics

As media consumption shifts, advertisers are challenged to deliver the right marketing messages and creative to engage and convert audiences. Phoenix is known for its lightning-quick ad testing and measurement insights. The company's Phoenix Brand Effect platform (formerly Nielsen TV Brand Effect) is considered the standard for measuring ad performance, including the influence of ads on consumer affinity and consideration, and purchase intent and lift. Today, the company tests and measures thousands of ads annually, gathering critical feedback about advertising storylines, creative elements, and messaging from core audience segments.

"The acquisition of Phoenix supports MarketCast's vision of creating the most tech and data-forward research business on the planet, where primary research is combined with big data to determine what fans watch, buy, and listen to most, and why they choose to watch, buy, and listen," said John Batter, CEO of MarketCast. "We see tremendous opportunity to bring these two businesses together, combining our unique media research and big data expertise to innovate new ad effectiveness solutions."

Combined, MarketCast now boasts more than 100 technologists and data scientists and 400 quantitative and qualitative researchers skilled in media and brand advertising research and analytics. Phoenix will benefit from MarketCast's big data expertise, including its Smart TV and ad attribution measurement capabilities, to deliver even more value to advertising clients. Together, MarketCast will help advertisers and media companies uncover deeper audience insights, with more granularity, to better understand and predict advertising performance.

"We are very excited to join MarketCast, a team that shares our common values, passion, and vision for the future of advertising research and technology," said Allen R. DeCotiis, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Phoenix. "With a powerful portfolio of media and advertising research and a record of working with the biggest names in entertainment, sports, and technology, MarketCast is the ideal home for Phoenix's people, platforms and clients, and we look forward to beginning this new chapter of growth and innovation together."

MarketCast is building upon an already solid foundation in advertising effectiveness in media, entertainment, and sports, which today includes more than 3,000 TV and digital ads tested annually with millions of fans. The addition of Phoenix helps MarketCast expand its measurement beyond media and entertainment to support large brand advertisers, including leading telecommunications companies, automakers, financial services, and CPG brands. It also introduces Phoenix's clients to MarketCast's quantitative and qualitative research, which is trusted by top media and technology companies.

The Phoenix team, which includes researchers, data analysts, product leaders, and engineers, will join a growing MarketCast organization, which features leaders from Nielsen, Gracenote, Omnicom, Comscore, Material+, Kantar, Netflix, and Dreamworks. Earlier this year, MarketCast acquired real-time entertainment research platform, Invoke, and, in late 2020, acquired and integrated data science leader, Deductive.

