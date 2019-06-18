MarketCast Group Bolsters Executive Leadership Team With Key Hires

"We are excited to add these two accomplished executives to our team," said MarketCast Group CEO Henry Shapiro. "Mike and Tracy's robust and well-rounded experiences as leaders in their fields provide us with further operational excellence required to accelerate our growth trajectory and solidify our position as an employer of choice."

Goddard brings ten years' experience in the CFO role and a proven track record of delivering exceptional financial and operational results. Goddard worked at Thomson Reuters for 15 years in multiple finance functions including treasury, investor relations, and transfer pricing before assuming his last position as CFO for Elite, an enterprise software business based in Los Angeles. Goddard previously held roles at Goldman Sachs and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics and journalism from Syracuse University and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

"MarketCast Group has an exceptional foundation and a long-standing leadership position in media and entertainment insights and analytics," said Goddard. "It also has a compelling strategic vision to expand organically and beyond, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the evolution of the company."

Tracy Behzad has held a number of executive human resources roles spanning a career of over 25 years, most recently as VP of human resources at Bay Dynamics in New York City. During her career, Behzad has had extensive experience operating in dynamic and rapidly growing organizations, helping them set up the systems, policies, and programs required to succeed and scale in the midst of change. Behzad has a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California, Berkeley.

"I am delighted to join MarketCast Group, an organization that truly values its team members and strives to be a place where everyone is able to excel," said Behzad. "I'm excited to be a part of the next chapter of this dynamic business."

Goddard and Behzad will be based out of MarketCast Group's headquarters in Los Angeles but will work closely with all of the company's executive teams throughout its network of offices worldwide.

About MarketCast Group

MarketCast Group consists of four integrated consumer insights businesses: MarketCast, Insight Strategy Group, Fizziology, and Turnkey Intelligence. These companies work in collaboration to apply the power of data, technology, and proven innovation to get at the heart of how consumers think, shop, and entertain their passions. Established in 1987, MarketCast is a leading provider of marketing research services and data analytics servicing the global entertainment industry. Acquired in 2015, Insight Strategy Group is a consumer research and strategy agency that leverages deep social science expertise to fuel brand growth, new product introductions, and service and content innovation. Fizziology, acquired in 2017, is a provider of social research and analytics that uses real-time global conversation to create actionable insights for marketers and creators. Acquired in 2018, Turnkey Intelligence is a business intelligence provider in the sports industry, offering best-in-class research and advisory services to sports leagues, teams, venues, and brands. Together, these companies equip clients to engage consumers and fans, manage and grow their brands, launch new products and services, expand consumer reach, and maximize business outcomes. MarketCast Group is a portfolio company of Kohlberg & Company, a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York.

