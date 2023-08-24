MarketCast Names Marisa McMahon Head of Client Service for Technology and Platforms

Kantar Sales and Commercial Leader joins MarketCast to Grow its Research and Advertising Measurement Business in the Technology Sector

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data-driven insights and research company MarketCast today announced Marisa McMahon is joining the company as its newest commercial leader supporting its technology portfolio. In this role, McMahon will be responsible for growing the company's research and advertising solutions with the world's top technology providers, including video games publishers, software and hardware makers, and tech platforms.   

"With technology innovation happening at an unprecedented pace, it's critical that our tech clients have a research partner who can help them navigate shifting consumer beliefs and behaviors," said John Batter, CEO of MarketCast. "Having spent much of her career as a researcher and client service leader for the world's biggest tech brands, Marisa knows what it takes to deliver research programs that bring value to marketers in this space, and we are thrilled to have her lead this effort."

McMahon comes to MarketCast with more than 20 years of research experience, ranging from traditional brand and audience research to advertising copy testing and tracking. She joins MarketCast from Kantar, where she held a range of senior leadership positions, from leading client development and strategy to driving major technology accounts. McMahon began her career at Millward Brown where she spent more than 15 years building its successful U.S. practice.  

"The opportunity to join MarketCast at this pivotal stage in the company's transformation, where I can make a real impact, is truly exciting," said McMahon. "I look forward to partnering with MarketCast's incredible researchers and commercial teams to discover new ways to help technology marketers gain a deeper understanding of their audiences, measure the impact of their strategies, and build and nurture fandom for their products, services, and brands."

McMahon comes to MarketCast during a time of rapid transformation and innovation. The company recently launched its cross-platform Brand Effect™ advertising measurement solution which aims to be the standard for measuring ad recall and resonance across CTV, Linear TV, Streaming, and Social. Additionally, the company's qualitative and quantitative research is trusted by the biggest names in technology, entertainment, and sports to help them understand the business landscape, identify which audiences to prioritize, and build brand fandom up and down the marketing funnel.

About MarketCast
MarketCast is a data and technology-driven research and insights firm serving CMOs and marketers at the world's top brands, media companies, tech platforms, and sports and video games organizations. The company brings together a unique mix of primary research, AI, and big data to deliver full-funnel transparency for marketers. Our insights guide critical marketing decisions, helping brands determine which audiences to prioritize and product benefits to communicate, in addition to developing, launching, and measuring brand and advertising campaigns across media platforms. Headquartered in Los Angeles, MarketCast has researchers, product leaders, and data scientists around the globe. For more information visit www.marketcast.com

