MarketCast Names Regina Johnson Chief Human Resources Officer

"Regina is a tremendous addition to MarketCast at a time when we are deeply focused on innovation and expanding our world-class team of researchers, data scientists and technologists," said John Batter, CEO of MarketCast. "Regina's passion and advocacy for creating an inclusive workplace, where diversity and learning are core values, will help us attract, nurture and retain the very best talent to meet our ambitious growth plans."

Johnson has spent her career working as a people leader for businesses that have data analytics, research and technology at their core. She brings a track record of building HR strategies and programs to MarketCast, supporting leadership teams and workforces that are transforming themselves through innovation, as well as experiencing both rapid growth organically and through acquisitions. Regina's experience developing successful diversity and inclusion programs will be critical as MarketCast looks to embed D&I throughout its culture, consumer research and client relationships.

"MarketCast has created a unique culture that brings researchers, data scientists and technologists together to collaborate on growing fandom for the world's biggest names in media and sports," said Johnson. "As MarketCast's client segments continue to shift along with the changing of fan opinions and behaviors, my role will be to provide our people leaders, researchers and data scientists the right platforms and opportunities to learn, grow and evolve their skills to thrive today, as well as in the future."

Johnson joins MarketCast from Western Asset Management, a global investment firm, where she served as head of human resources and established their diversity and inclusion strategy companywide. Prior to Western Asset Management, Regina headed human resources for Spireon, an automotive analytics organization, and before that, CoreLogic, a global data and analytics business. Additionally, Regina is a board member of The Moxie Exchange, a woman-owned technology and learning organization dedicated to driving equity and inclusion in organizations big and small.

Johnson joins a growing MarketCast organization, which includes former leaders from Netflix, Nielsen, Gracenote, LRW, IPSOS, Inscape, DreamWorks and Comscore. In 2020, MarketCast acquired data science services leader, Deductive, and integrated its previous acquisitions of social digital opinion measurement firm, Fizziology, custom research and insights leader, Insight Strategy Group, and Turnkey Sports Intelligence. Combined, the new MarketCast organization provides the scale to support the largest media brands and sports leagues on the planet with the speed and agility to focus on solving unique client business challenges.

MarketCast research, analytics and data science fuels fandom for leading studios, entertainment platforms, sports and lifestyle brands on the planet. Our unique mix of research analytics is combined with big data science to provide clients powerful insights to inform their biggest business decisions. Today, MarketCast counts some of the biggest names in entertainment as clients, including leading Hollywood studios, streaming services, video games publishers, lifestyle brands and sports leagues and teams.

