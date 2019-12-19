MarketCast Taps Steve Buck to Lead Theatrical New Business Efforts

Buck is an entertainment data veteran who helped established Rentrak as the currency for theatrical measurement, providing studios and exhibitors with the critical box office data needed to determine the financial success of motion picture projects. Most recently, Buck served as SVP of Business Relations for media measurement leader, Comscore, where he joined the company and led its movie reporting and analytics efforts following its merger with Rentrak.

In his new role, Buck will partner with MarketCast's creative testing and analytics team to help build upon an already successful theatrical business that sets the standards for movie marketing and creative campaigns. Buck will be responsible for expanding MarketCast's reach within the studio and theatrical community, providing the company's world-class research and analytics products and services across the production and distribution chain.

"As the entertainment and media landscape changes and business models evolve, studio leaders and research teams are requiring deeper analytics to identify, and reach and nurture the fans that matter most," said Jeremy Radisich, President of MarketCast. "Steve will provide the firepower to meet our aggressive business expansion goals while leveraging his industry expertise and knowledge of data to grow our Theatrical portfolio."

MarketCast supports the biggest entertainment marketing campaigns on the planet with a unique mix of research and data-driven analytics. The company's global ad testing solutions help studio marketing teams optimize their advertising campaigns, from messaging and positioning to refining and sharpening creative assets to create maximum impact among moviegoers. The data gleaned from MarketCast's fan-focused research and analytics helps studio marketing leaders better understand and pinpoint their target audiences and hone overall go-to-market strategies to win at the box office.

MarketCast is a leading provider of data-driven research, consumer insights and analytics, serving media, entertainment, sports and lifestyle brands. The company operates through four integrated consumer insights businesses: MarketCast, Insight Strategy Group, Fizziology, and Turnkey Intelligence, which work in collaboration to apply the power of data, technology and proven innovation to get at the heart of how consumers think, shop and entertain their passions.

