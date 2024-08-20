MARKETDIAL WINS LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST THEM BY MASTERCARD SUBSIDIARY

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal court has ruled in MarketDial's favor in two separate lawsuits filed by a Mastercard subsidiary. Accused of patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation, MarketDial has been embroiled in a legal battle with the credit card giant for six years, working to combat the charges while endeavoring to grow as an emerging startup in the retail in-store testing space.

The lawsuits started when Mastercard's subsidiary Applied Predictive Technologies claimed that MarketDial had infringed on patents and had stolen trade secrets. After years of litigation, however, the courts ruled that the technology in question was not eligible for patent protection and that Mastercard failed to identify any protectable trade secrets that had allegedly been stolen.

The federal court's ruling emphasized the data provided by Mastercard was insufficient, claiming that it "is not enough to place on the doorsteps of the court volumes of expert reports, . . . insist that somewhere in all of it lies bits and pieces of information that could be assembled in such a way that resembles the statutory definition of a trade secret, and declare that there is a genuine dispute as to a material fact."

While the case continues in appeal, MarketDial welcomed the decision with CEO Morgan Davis commenting, "This ruling vindicates MarketDial. We have spent too much time, energy, and money competing in the courts. We're excited to focus all our resources on competing in the market, helping retailers make smart decisions, and building the best software available."

Even if the toll exacted through the litigation has not been minimal, MarketDial's ability to survive and grow is a testament to the strength of the company, its product, and the need for market competition.

