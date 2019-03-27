MarketerHire Launches With a Premium, 48-Hour Hand-Match Service for Brands and Freelance Marketer Talent

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MarketerHire (www.marketerhire.com), a service that hand-matches clients with freelance marketers from its highly selective network within 48 hours, is launching out of beta after seeing strong early traction and positive feedback. The founding team — made up of veterans from the startup, digital marketing and agency worlds — is on a mission to solve decades-long problems in the marketing industry.

For clients (B2C and B2B), it's hard to vet good talent, impossible to find one person who's an expert at every marketing channel and difficult to afford top marketers full time because the best ones earn significantly more through consulting and agency work. What's more, even large digital marketing agencies often just act as middlemen — they outsource projects to freelancers and upcharge the service. For freelancers, it's hard to do great work if they also have to focus on billing, administration and looking for their next project to keep a steady income.

"We only recruit marketers who show us they have clear and definable expertise," says Chris Toy, co-founder, who's spent 15 years in the industry and owned a digital marketing agency of his own. "We're passionate about inspiring brands and advocating for marketers."

From the first phone call with a client, MarketerHire makes a match to a marketer they think is perfect within 48 hours. Eighty percent of its beta clients have hired the first marketer match and almost half of them have hired additional marketers.

Early traction has been exciting. The company hit seven figures in annual run-rate revenue two months after beta launch, some individual freelancers have already made more than $50,000 in the first five months and there's been a more than 90 percent client retention rate.

"As a brand new startup, flexibility has been the most important factor to us," says Rei Kawano, founder of Heed Foods. "MarketerHire allowed us to cut through the noise and tap into extremely high-caliber talent without making a commitment as we tried to figure out our needs."

"I couldn't have made the transition from in-house to full-time freelancer without MarketerHire," says Mychal Turpin (who worked for LVMH and Plated in the past). "Their network is expansive which has allowed me to work with a lot of high-growth brands. They handle all the outreach and onboarding which has allowed me to focus on driving business results for my clients."

To celebrate the official launch, MarketerHire will be featured on ProductHunt today, including a first-of-its-kind live stream Q&A with Toy on all things digital marketing. MarketerHire is built on a well-informed belief that the freelance economy has the potential to transform the industry — and it plans to pave the way.

Media Contact: Madeline@MBPConsultants.com

Related Images

company-logo.png

Company Logo

chris-toy-headshot.jpg

Chris Toy Headshot

SOURCE MarketerHire

Related Links

http://www.marketerhire.com

