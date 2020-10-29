MarketerHire Secures $3M in Funding to Drive Growth, Product Development; Launches MarketerMatch Technology

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketerHire, the talent marketplace and hiring platform that pairs the world's top remote marketing talent with companies of all sizes, today announced it has raised $3 million in funding with strategic participation from the founders and senior executives at several leading digital brands, including Zillow, Thrive Market, FabFitFun, Seamless, Notion and others. This recent round brings MarketerHire's total financing to $4 million. MarketerHire also announced today the launch of its MarketerMatch™ technology, a new data-driven algorithmic solution that based on millions of potential combinations intelligently narrows down potential freelancing talent to the most qualified marketing experts for every job.

"Today's startup economy depends on the expertise of industry specialists as much or more than full-time generalists," said Nick Green, co-founder and CEO Thrive Market, MarketerHire customer and investor. "For a lot of high-growth companies, it no longer makes sense to build a big in-house team; better to leverage the best specialists to get the job done, and MarketerHire enables that talent to be easily found and matched -- and all remote."

MarketerHire enables companies of all sizes, including Allbirds, Netflix, PUMA, Quip and others, to access the most qualified marketing talent for their marketing needs, while putting the fast-growing freelance marketing community to work. In the 18 months since its launch, MarketerHire has paired hundreds of brands and agencies with marketing experts, who have collectively generated more than $1 billion in customer revenue through MarketerHire. Unlike alternative solutions that use manual-selection processes to staff roles, MarketerHire leverages a proprietary combination of technology and human oversight to ensure quality control and the best project/talent fit.

"Our goal is to make the very best minds in marketing accessible to all, delivering the right amount of the right marketer, right now," said Chris Toy, co-founder and CEO, MarketerHire. "The MarketerHire platform does just that - while simultaneously creating unprecedented career mobility and optionality for the best marketers in the world."

In 2019 alone, the total U.S. marketing service spend amounted to $248.9 billion1. MarketerHire supports this explosive growth by seamlessly pairing companies with the best marketing talent with experience from the most innovative companies, including Netflix, Sephora, Rothy's, Facebook, Uber, Glossier and others.

How the MarketerHire platform and MarketerMatch technology work:

Brands and agencies post hiring needs, including required qualifications, education, skills and the creative details of the project. MarketerHire's proprietary technology sifts through hundreds of pre-vetted applicants to surface the most qualified talent, then MarketerHire custom matches the job with the best talent -- typically within 48 hours. Customers are guaranteed fast and affordable access to top-performing marketers, and freelance talent is able to leverage their skills to capitalize on market demand.

The new MarketerMatch technology, also launched today by MarketerHire, parses available jobs into more than 50 distinct attributes across more than a dozen key marketing roles. The MarketerMatch algorithm then immediately narrows the marketer talent pool from thousands of pre-vetted freelancers to a handful of specialists, with the final recommendations hand-selected by MarketerHire's own experts. The new technology greatly reduces MarketerHire's standard match times, enabling brands and agencies to execute on their marketing initiatives sooner than ever before possible.

"The term 'marketing' has morphed to broadly encompass a growing list of niche specialties and platform-specific skills -- from SEO and SMS to Amazon and TikTok," said investor Andy Appelbaum, Managing Partner of RiverPark Ventures and co-founder of Seamless. "As the algorithms, best practices, and expertise required for effective digital marketing rapidly evolve, organizations need instant access to expert talent to fill gaps in their internal teams. We are proud to support MarketerHire in its quest to augment the $1.5T freelance economy."

About MarketerHire

MarketerHire is a talent marketplace and hiring platform that connects vetted marketing experts with companies of all sizes. MarketerHire provides 48-hour matching to top marketers that can work remotely for their company, while creating new opportunities for freelancers and moonlighters alike who are taking advantage of today's world of remote work. Founded in October 2018 by Chris Toy, Darren Litt, and Raaja Nemani, the company has an expansive network of the top marketers who have experience with global brands to early stage and billion-dollar startups, to Fortune 500 (companies like Allbirds, AirBnB, Glossier, Away, Bird, Netflix, RxBar, and Uber). Rates are subject to individual marketers at a part-time, full-time or hourly basis. Find out more at MarketerHire.com, or follow us on Facebook or Twitter. Sign up for our newsletter Raisin Bread at marketerhire.com.

1 https://www.statista.com/statistics/987009/marketing-spending-us-category/#statisticContainer

SOURCE MarketerHire

Related Links

http://www.marketerhire.com

