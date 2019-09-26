Marketers Ask, SPC Delivers: Fully Modernized Dynamic Fulfillment Center Opens in Niles, Illinois

NILES, Ill., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet growing demand, Niles, Illinois-based Specialty Print Communications (SPC) is pleased to announce the opening of its Dynamic Fulfillment Center.

The Dynamic Fulfillment Center is a dedicated 10,500-square-foot workspace within SPC's 140,000-square-foot direct mail facility. This modernized pick-pack center provides an unparalleled single-source solution for brands from coast to coast. The facility is the latest of SPC's continuous innovations that offer brands a stronger connection with customers and deliver a more robust lifetime value.

"Speed to market and personalization are two industry hot buttons and pillars of SPC's business model," said SPC President Adam LeFebvre. "The Dynamic Fulfillment Center seamlessly integrates SPC's industry-leading, high-volume, variable print capability with updated precision packaging processes, and then ties it all together with an automated, best-in-class management platform. SPC now offers second-to-none, single-source fulfillment solutions that offer brands a new level of customer engagement."

The backbone of the Center is SPC's new partnership with VeraCore Software Solutions, Inc., the Farmington, Connecticut-based provider of industry-leading order and warehouse management systems. VeraCore supports SPC with order and warehouse management, inventory control, kit assembly efficiencies, web-based reports and dashboards.

The VeraCore platform gives SPC real-time visibility into inventory and order tracking. It will virtually eliminate costly errors and alleviate pressure on IT staff. "The precision of VeraCore's tracking brings our total capabilities to life and allows SPC to realize its full potential," said LeFebvre.

With the opening of its new facility, SPC can now execute projects of virtually any scope and complexity under one roof. For example, brochures with highly individualized content, such as order specs, images or additional offers, can be accurately coupled with individually matched products and processed daily and even hourly. E-commerce is one area where this type of heightened personalization is highly valued. According to LeFebvre, "We're finding that as more consumers purchase goods and services online, brands increasingly leverage personalization techniques throughout the shopping journey to mimic the advantages an in-store visit."

The Dynamic Fulfillment Center will service SPC clients across a range of industries, including:

Travel and Hospitality

Specialty Foods

E-commerce

Healthcare

Financial Services

Automotive

With its sizable workforce, SPC can dispatch picking and packing professionals to the floor almost immediately to provide daily and even hourly order fulfillment. SPC has staff standing by and ready to ramp up production as needed.

About Specialty Print Communications

Niles, Illinois-based Specialty Print Communications (SPC) is an award-winning, single-source-solution provider for direct marketers. A category leader in high-volume, variable-data print, the family-owned business offers unparalleled service and expertise in the development and production of direct mail, loyalty kits, card issuance, in-line printing, digital imaging, lettershop, postal optimization, fulfillment and digital brand execution.

For more information on Specialty Print Communications and the new Dynamic Fulfillment Center, visit: https://www.specialtyprintcomm.com/

SPC Media Contact

Ryan LeFebvre

223723@email4pr.com

847.600.5616 Direct

SOURCE Specialty Print Communications

Related Links

https://www.specialtyprintcomm.com

