MARKETERS GAIN NEW CONTENT PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS, MORE PRECISE FIRST-PARTY INTENT SIGNALS WITH CONTENTGINE'S CONTENT INDICATION PLATFORM 2.0

New platform experiences make content consumption analysis smarter and simpler for better sales results

RENO, Nev., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentgine®, the world leader in content-based marketing, today launched new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities for its Content Indication Platform® (CIP) to uncover greater content consumption insights more readily for B2B marketers. The online SaaS platform enables marketing and sales professionals to use 100% first-party content consumption metrics to prioritize and expand target account lists and make more meaningful connections with sales prospects.

"Customers rely on us for smarter and unique content-based insights that lead to better sales results," said Tim Ribich, vice president of Product Management for Contentgine. "This next iteration of CIP continues to raise the bar to a higher standard of purchasing intent, helping organizations achieve a greater return on investment for their demand generation and account-based marketing strategies to win meetings and close new business."

The new CIP enhancements help marketers more sharply focus on account activity and purchasing intent while capturing data to inform the bigger picture around trending business opportunities.

Contentgine customers can now view a new signal location map to geographically pinpoint where a specific account's content engagement activity is most prominent, no matter where users are located. In addition, a new user interface helps filter account and content insights to provide additional views of data sets organized by industry, company size, revenue, HQ location, and intent score. As a result, marketers can simply view the smarter data and/or plug it into their marketing automation or ABM platform to direct the strongest sales efforts.

The platform also can now extract meaningful words and phrases across Contentree, the world's largest B2B library, then aggregate the results by frequency and engagement to provide richer intel for clients. This includes pain points and buying considerations for in-market accounts that can be used to personalize outreach and tailor messaging to the specific needs of an account. It also provides insight into common messaging from high-performance assets within a category that can inform current and future content marketing strategies to drive engagement.

Unlike other available solutions, CIP is the only platform of its kind that delivers first-party data coupled with precise purchasing intent signaled by the propensity of individuals researching specific solutions across various vendors. Through assorted data slices, Contentgine clients can identify an account's purchasing committee, where they are located, their specific inquiry, and the amount of engagement with their own content and competitive content assets.

CIP uses AI and machine learning to deliver advanced market intelligence by analyzing 100 million quarterly engagements with Contentree's more than 500,000 case studies, white papers, and eBooks. The platform identifies first-party content consumption patterns of tens of millions of professionals across over 500 specific product categories to establish smarter target account lists, higher-performing content, and better prospect engagement. By capturing complete contact, company, and content consumption visibility, CIP's leading intelligence compares performance within product categories to give organizations sharper insights into how their content performs versus competitors.

To demonstrate how CIP can determine trending activity and how content rises to the top of each category, the company has produced an ongoing video series, hosted by Robert Rose, chief strategy advisor for the Content Marketing Institute. The "Top 5 in 15" video episodes focus on popular topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN), customer relationship management (CRM), and data analytics. In addition, the Contentgine Top 5 resource center features content-based marketing insights about these topics and more including cloud infrastructure monitoring, database solutions, and AP automation.

