Marketing 360® Announces New Zapier Integration - Streamlines Lead Management for Businesses

News provided by

Marketing 360

18 Dec, 2023, 08:42 ET

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360 is excited to announce their new Zapier integration which will streamline lead management for businesses using the Marketing 360 software. The new integration will offer businesses a powerful solution to consolidating, nurturing, and tracking leads from different tools and apps, all within the Marketing 360 Leads Inbox.

Marketing 360 users can now connect the tools and apps they already use to their Marketing 360 Leads Inbox to automatically create and update new leads based on actions from other systems. Here are some examples of how a new lead can be automatically created:

  • A sheet is added to Google Sheets
  • A new Calendly invitee is created
  • A new lead form entry is submitted in Google Ads
  • You get a new lead through Facebook lead ads
  • And more

The new integration has the ability to save business owners tons of time. Now, there is no need to spend time manually transferring information or working out of two systems at once. The integration will allow users to keep all their leads in one place so they can track and nurture leads easily. Lead nurturing, done correctly, is imperative in turning leads into paying customers, and nurturing leads has never been easier with Marketing 360. Automate email journeys, customize personalized email campaigns, automate follow-ups, and deliver targeted content to help keep leads engaged.

The integration also allows for more centralized data. Users can gather lead information across the tools their business uses. By centralizing lead data in one place, users can get an overview of all leads by lead source and accurately track leads over time.

The new Zapier integration has the ability to enhance lead generation strategies for business owners while allowing them to save tons of time.

To learn more, visit https://www.marketing360.com/zapier-marketing-360-integration

Contact:
Farra Lanzer
970-541-3284
[email protected] 

SOURCE Marketing 360

Also from this source

Marketing 360® Now Offers Customers In-App Google Guarantee Verification

Marketing 360® Now Offers Customers In-App Google Guarantee Verification

Marketing 360®, a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs, today announced a new feature...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.