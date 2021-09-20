Marketing 360® Emerging Favorite Landing Page Software on Capterra's 2021 Shortlist

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capterra recently released their 2021 Shortlist, and Marketing 360® is proud to have been named an emerging favorite landing page software.

To compile the 2021 Shortlist, Capterra analyzed all landing page software products in their directory and eliminated products that didn't meet their requirements for functionality and positive reviews. They then took the highest-rated and most popular software products to create the list.

Marketing 360®

"The Marketing 360 platform allows business owners to easily create a beautifully designed website and landing pages," said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly. "We offer hundreds of professionally designed templates to start with that can be completely customized. Plus, with our Shop app integration, businesses can sell physical and digital products right from their website."

The website builder within Marketing 360 requires no coding or design knowledge, and the easy-to-use tools help business owners create an eye-catching web presence quickly and efficiently. The websites are also optimized for mobile automatically.

Better yet, the website builder is fully integrated with the rest of the Marketing 360 platform, including CRM, forms, payments, email automation, scheduling, analytics, and more.

The full shortlist can be found at https://www.capterra.com/landing-page-software/#shortlist

In addition to being named an emerging favorite landing page software, Marketing 360 was also recognized on the shortlists for chiropractic software, auto dealer software, lawn care software, campaign management software, social media management software, reputation management software, email management software, content marketing software, daycare software, SMS marketing software, salon software, lead generation software, and billing and invoicing software.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Capterra

Capterra helps organizations around the world find the right software for their needs. Founded in 1999, Capterra's global product footprint, verified user reviews backbone, independent research, and tailored comparison tools, provide more than five million in-market buyers with a confidence-building discovery experience every month. For more information, visit capterra.com.

