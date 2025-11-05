Marketing 360® Launches Content Marketing Pro Plan - The Smart, Done-For-You Content Solution for Busy Small Businesses

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360® is excited to announce the rollout of their new Content Marketing Pro Plan - a fully managed, hybrid human-and-AI content marketing service designed to help small businesses build visibility, authority and traffic without placing the burden of writing, scheduling or optimizing on the business owner.

The Content Marketing Pro Plan From Marketing 360

Small business owners are under constant pressure: be found online, reliably publish fresh content, and keep up with search-engine and generative-search trends, all while running their business. Marketing 360's Content Marketing Pro Plan solves this by combining technology + talent + strategy: business owners get a dedicated marketing success manager and advanced AI tools working together to handle blog and social media content.

By automating the heavy lifting and wrapping it with expert oversight, the plan ensures a consistent output of high-quality, SEO-optimized content, delivering improved search visibility and social amplification.

With the Content Marketing Pro Plan, business owners receive:

Access to the full Marketing 360 platform, giving business owners all the powerful tools to manage and grow their business from a single, powerful software.





A ready-to-go website with essential pages created by the Marketing 360 team.





A dedicated Marketing Success Manager (MSM) who provides feedback and direction.





Initial SEO/GEO research to uncover high-value topics, keywords and hashtags for your business.





Consistent, optimized content delivered for the business: up to 4 blog articles per month and up to 8 related social posts per month, generated, optimized and scheduled by the Marketing 360 team.





Access to advanced AI-powered content tools that support blog article generation, optimization and scheduling.

How It Helps Drive Growth

Visibility : With regular, optimized blog content and targeted social posts, the Content Marketing Pro Plan is designed to help small businesses be found not just via Google, but via AI search tools and content-rich experiences.





: With regular, optimized blog content and targeted social posts, the Content Marketing Pro Plan is designed to help small businesses be found not just via Google, but via AI search tools and content-rich experiences. Authority : Consistent publishing positions the business as a trusted, expert voice in their industry, appealing to both search engines and human readers.





: Consistent publishing positions the business as a trusted, expert voice in their industry, appealing to both search engines and human readers. Time Savings : Business owners don't need to hire a writer, manage scheduling, or worry about SEO - Marketing 360's team of experts handles everything so they can focus on running their business.





: Business owners don't need to hire a writer, manage scheduling, or worry about SEO - Marketing 360's team of experts handles everything so they can focus on running their business. Scalability: The hybrid approach (human + AI) enables high-quality output at a manageable cost and allows you to scale content production as your business demands grow.

The Content Marketing Pro Plan is ideal for small business owners who:

Want to build an online presence and generate more qualified traffic/leads, but don't have the time or resources to manage it themselves





Understand the value of content marketing (blogs, social) but need a partner to execute consistently





Want to leverage modern content-and-AI capabilities without investing heavily in internal content infrastructure

The Content Marketing Pro Plan is available now. Interested businesses can visit https://www.marketing360.com/signup and schedule a consultation with a Marketing Consultant to discuss how the plan can be tailored to fit their business goals.

About Marketing 360®

Marketing 360® empowers small businesses with a powerful marketing platform, creative services, and growth strategy—all built to help them streamline marketing, generate more leads, and scale. For over 15 years, Marketing 360® has served the needs of small businesses across all industries. Learn more at www.marketing360.com .

Contact:

Farra Lanzer-White

970-541-3284

[email protected]

SOURCE Marketing 360®