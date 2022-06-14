Marketing 360® Launches Game Changing Mobile App for Small Business, Bringing the Power of the Marketing 360 Platform to Business Owner's Pockets

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360® today announced the launch of their mobile app, which will give small businesses the tools they need to manage and communicate with their customers and clients and capture payments, right from their pockets. The new mobile app offers business owners the perfect on-the-go companion for managing and growing their business.

The Marketing 360 Mobile App is perfect for service-based businesses that need to or would like the ability to manage and capture payments from the field.

The app has the ability to:

Quickly accept one-time payments on the go with both online and card-present payment options.

Use a connected Marketing 360 Card Reader to accept card-present, one-time payments using chip, swipe, contactless, Google Pay or Apple Pay.

Easily create an invoice or set up a subscription for customers right from a mobile device.

Manage refunds from a mobile device.

Store cards-on-file to make payments a breeze.

Keep in touch with leads and customers on the go. Use the Mobile app CRM to click to call, text, email, or charge a contact with just a couple of taps.

Quickly access support.

The Marketing 360 Mobile app is only available to Marketing 360 account holders.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. And now, with the mobile app, it's even easier for business owners to manage and market their business. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360®

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Marketing 360®