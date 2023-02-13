Marketing 360® Mobile App Ads Tap to Pay - Making the App Even More Powerful for Small Businesses

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360®, a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs, today announced a new Tap to Pay feature in their mobile app. Now, Marketing 360 Payments customers can accept one-time payments using Tap to Pay on the Marketing 360 Mobile App.

The new Tap to Pay feature, available on iOS devices, will now give Marketing 360 customers an additional means to securely accept payments with the convenience of a tap. The Tap to Pay feature will allow businesses to effortlessly accept physical credit cards and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets.

"Adding Tap to Pay to our mobile app is a game changer for our small business clients," said Jerry Kelly, CMO of Marketing 360. "The new feature will make it even easier for Marketing 360 users to effortlessly and securely accept payments from wherever they are."

Not only does this give customers a convenient and easy payment experience, but it also allows businesses that perform services on the go to offer an easy and secure way to accept payments in real-time. The Tap to Pay feature can be extremely beneficial for:

Businesses that sell goods at conferences, farmers markets, expos and other onsite events

Businesses that perform services on-location, like contractors, HVAC companies, tree services, landscapers, plumbers and more

Mobile businesses, such as food trucks and coffee stands

Businesses without a brick-and-mortar location

And more

Some of the features of Tap to Pay include:

NO terminal hardware is needed!

The ability to accept one-time payments from Apple Pay, physical credit and debit cards with contactless chips, and other digital wallets

Secure and easy payment processing

Simple setup process

Easy, contactless payments with just your iPhone

To sign up for a Marketing 360 account and start using the mobile app, visit https://www.marketing360.com/signup .

Through many tools and integrated apps, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

