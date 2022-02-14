Marketing 360® Named 2022 Google Premier Partner

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Collins-based digital agency, Marketing 360®, a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises, has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program, which only three percent of Google Partners achieve.

"It is great to see Google revamp their partner program as we continue to lead the marketing tech space. Being amongst the top three percent is fitting as Marketing 360 has remained one of their top partners since the inception of the program, dating back to when we were one of only 30 preferred partners. As this program gets back to identifying the true key players in the marketing tech space, we look forward to continuing our innovation strategy and providing opportunities for our SMB clients and continued partnership with Google," said Jerry Kelly, CMO of Marketing 360.

This month, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program .

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top three percent of Google Partners in the U.S. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online." - Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing.

Marketing 360 is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program . This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

