Marketing 360® Named 2023 Google Premier Partner

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- .Fort Collins - based digital agency, Marketing 360®, a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises, has achieved 2023 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program, which only three percent of Google Partners achieve.

This month, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program . This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

Being a Google Premier Partner means that Marketing 360 has been recognized by Google as a trusted partner that has demonstrated skill and expertise in delivering high-quality campaigns and driving results. This recognition is a testament to their commitment to the success of their clients and to the quality of their software and services.

The Premier Partner status is awarded to just the top 3% of the many participating companies, making Marketing 360 part of an elite group of businesses that have met the highest standards of performance and service.

With a team of dedicated Ad Specialists and best-in-class performance monitoring software that lets business owners keep track of multi-channel ad campaigns from one place, Marketing 360 has everything needed to drive leads, capture market share and boost sales with Google ad campaigns.

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

