Marketing 360® Named 2023 Top Software by Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp recently released their 2023 top software reports and Marketing 360® is proud to have been named to all three.

To compile their 2023 lists of top software solutions, they analyzed all software products in their directory and eliminated products that didn't meet their requirements for functionality and positive reviews. They then took the highest-rated and most popular software products to create the lists. The Gartner Digital Markets network has more than 2 million verified user reviews spanning its 1,000+ software categories. Their sites' Best badges synthesize those reviews to recognize users' most highly-rated products in a given software category.

Badges are based on select review ratings fields, and fall under the following categories:

  • Capterra Best Ease of Use and Capterra Best Value
  • GetApp Best Functionality and Features
  • Software Advice Best Customer Support and Software Advice Most Recommended

"We are thrilled to, once again, be named to the Capterra Shortlist, the GetApp Category Leaders list, and the Software Advice Front Runners list. It's a true testament to the power of the Marketing 360 platform and the team behind it," said Jerry Kelly, CMO for Marketing 360. "The best part about being included on these lists is that it's based solely on real reviews from real customers who are using the platform every day."

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

About Marketing 360
Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

Contact:
Farra Lanzer
[email protected]
970-541-3284

SOURCE Marketing 360®

