Marketing 360® Now Offers Customers In-App Google Guarantee Verification

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360®, a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs, today announced a new feature that will allow eligible U.S. registered customers to become Google Guaranteed and run Google Local Service Ads, right from the Marketing 360 platform. Marketing 360 is currently the only marketing platform that offers this feature.

There are many benefits of the new in-platform Google Guaranteed verification, including:

  • Simplifies the Google Guarantee verification process for Marketing 360 customers by making it an integrated part of our Ads app.
  • Reduces manual Local Services Ads setup work.
  • Expedites the verification process.
  • Allows Marketing 360 customers to fully manage Local Service Ads from verification to lead management, from the Marketing 360 platform.

"Adding this feature to the Marketing 360 platform further enables our customers to leverage the full power of the software to help them grow and manage their business", said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly. "Our service-based customers who use, or want to use, Google Local Service Ads now have a way to easily and quickly complete the business verification process and then run their ads directly on the Marketing 360 platform, generating Guaranteed Leads. It couldn't be easier!"

To sign up for a Marketing 360 account and start growing your business with Local Services Ads, visit https://www.marketing360.com/signup.

Through many tools and integrated apps, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

About Marketing 360
Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

