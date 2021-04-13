Marketing 360® Partners With 1-800Accountant - Brings Payroll, Tax Preparation, and Bookkeeping Services to SMB Clients

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360® and 1-800Accountant today announced a partnership that will bring advisory, bookkeeping, and tax services to Marketing 360 clients, as well as provide existing 1-800Accountant clients with access to the Marketing 360 software. This partnership paves the way for Marketing 360 clients to access even more tools to help manage and operate their businesses, and allows 1-800Accountant clients to harness the power of Marketing 360.

"This partnership is a paradigm shift and represents the first time we are bringing the value-added services of a partner firm directly to our client base," said Brendon Pack, Chief Revenue Officer of 1-800Accountant. Entrepreneurship is difficult, and our clients need help on the revenue side of their income statement. Marketing360 is a phenomenal tool that enables business owners to expand their reach, exposure, and drive revenue growth."

The Marketing 360 software already gives small businesses owners the ability to build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. And now, Marketing 360 clients will have even more tools at their disposal.

1-800Accountant empowers small business owners and independent contractors to stay in control of their finances, even through difficult times. Whether they need help running payroll, managing their books or starting a new business – or just want to save more on their taxes, 1-800Accountant has a CPA or other qualified expert for every small business accounting need.

"The partnership with 1-800Accountant gives our SMB customers easy access to these much-needed services," said Jerry Kelly, CMO of Marketing 360. "1-800Accountant and Marketing 360 have similar missions and a belief that small businesses are the lifeblood of the American economy, so this partnership is a natural fit," he added.

To learn more about this partnership, visit https://partners.marketing360.com/1800-accountant

About Marketing 360®

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About 1-800Accountant

1-800Accountant combines the power and convenience of technology with proactive planning and advice from a team of experienced accounting professionals. Our trusted advisor model is delivered using innovative mobile and desktop technology and an unmatched accounting infrastructure with experience in all ﬁfty states and every industry. We provide small-business owners the tools, solutions, and support they need to manage and grow their business while saving time and eliminating anxiety. Learn more at https://1800accountant.com/about

