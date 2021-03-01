Marketing 360® Partners with Fasturtle - Bringing the Power of the Marketing 360 Technology to Fasturtle Clients

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360® and Fasturtle today announced a partnership that will bring the power of the Marketing 360 technology to Fasturtle's clients. This partnership will help to grow and support this local agency, and allow Fasturtle clients to harness the power of Marketing 360.

"We are excited to partner with Marketing 360; a technical leader in the digital marketing community," said Eric Olsen CEO of Fasturtle. "The Marketing 360 platform will allow our clients increased insight into the effectiveness of the Fasturtle managed marketing campaigns as well as provide increased collaboration with the Fasturtle team."

The Marketing 360 software gives marketing agencies the software they need to help them scale and get the on-demand support needed to grow their customer base. Utilizing this technology enables local agencies to leverage the Marketing 360 tech stack that includes payments, CRM, email, text, automation, scheduling, and more from a singular platform.

"The continued partnership with Fasturtle is one we have looked forward to expanding over the years. We are on a mission to help small businesses and local agencies do more with powerful technology. Our goal is to continue to find innovative marketing agency partners in local markets with a similar vision around supporting SMBs with innovation," said Jerry Kelly, CMO of Marketing 360. "Fasturtle and Marketing 360 are well aligned, and we look forward to our continued growth together."

About Marketing 360®

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas.

Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Fasturtle

Fasturtle is a full-service digital marketing agency that provides website design and marketing services for small businesses in a variety of industries. Established in 2000, Fasturtle is an award-winning digital agency comprised of a team of talented website designers, SEO specialists, and social media marketing experts. Fasturtle prides itself on partnering with its clients to create solutions that drive measurable sales and marketing results. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Fasturtle's mission is to provide professional digital marketing services to businesses throughout the U.S. while creating a fun filled work environment and consciously contributing to our community.

Learn more about Fasturtle at https://www.fasturtle.com

