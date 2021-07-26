Marketing 360® Releases Social Media Marketing Case Study

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It seems like no time has passed since the days when social media was a way for family and friends to share photos and life updates. Now, social media has become a place for people not only to share photos and life updates, but also to shop, leave reviews, make recommendations, and for businesses to market their products and services to a highly targeted audience.

In this case study , Marketing 360 shares how a wholesale distributor drove visibility and conversions with social media marketing. With the help of their marketing team at Marketing 360, this business was able to see just how valuable the right social media marketing strategy could be.

They saw 100K impressions, thousands of clicks, and hundreds of conversions in just a three-month period. Compared to the previous three-month period, the efforts put forth through social media marketing resulted in an incredible increase in conversions of almost 153%! Furthermore, they saw a 22% increase in impressions and a 20% increase in clicks and engagements.

The strategy? This social media marketing strategy consisted of two parts - a paid approach and an organic approach. During this period, the majority of their paid ad budget went to Facebook and Instagram ads. The campaigns were geared towards getting new leads, driving more conversions, and retargeted users who had previously engaged with their ads or on their website. Organically, they were posting on their social channels regularly to help drive more organic visibility.

This social media marketing strategy delivered big results, and the business will continue to implore these strategies.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

