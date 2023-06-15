Marketing Agency for Travel & Tourism Industry Debuts New Website

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge Marketing recently launched a new website, www.digitaledge.marketing , with an edgier look to match the B2B agency's edgy sales and marketing approach for the travel and tourism industry.

"Our edgier marketing approach comes to life on every page of our website. We're passionate about our work, our team and the amazing organizations we get to collaborate with — and that passion shines through in everything we do, including the creation of our new website," said Digital Edge Co-Founder Mya Surrency.

The website's creative design still features the agency's signature logo and purple and green brand colors with the addition of fresh fonts, funky patterns and eye-catching video.

"The goal was to create a design that represents the philosophy of our work — combining tested, tried-and-true solutions with cutting-edge technology and striking visuals. This is evident in the use of traditional, almost book-like font pairings combined with HD video, animated iconography, staggered textures and duotone imagery. The carefully crafted blend of design elements is meant to illustrate our tendency to push boundaries by embracing the new and the bold while remaining anchored in our expertise and decades of combined experience," said Digital Edge Associate Creative Director Austin Sherrill.

The new website's content aims to focus more on the client and the benefits of their expansive suite of sales and marketing services for destination organizations, convention centers, hotels and beyond.

"With our new site, we don't shy away from using our words because there is an intention with them," said Digital Edge Content Strategist Kerrie Yancey. "We wanted to provide context and give our audience confidence in knowing that we see them, we see their needs, and we see success for them."

The new website has been in the works since the beginning of 2023.

Digital Edge is the flagship meetings marketing agency for the destination industry. Created in 2011, the agency provides organizations across the globe within the travel and tourism industry with cutting-edge digital marketing solutions, off-the-charts creativity and meetings expertise. With more than 100 years of collective experience in destination marketing and group and hotel sales, Digital Edge possesses a unique advantage in connecting with today's planning professionals—in meetings, travel trade or sports—and affecting ROI.

