Marketing AI Institute Announces Chief Growth Officer, $1 Million Seed Round

McPhillips will drive revenue growth, community building, and internal alignment of marketing, sales, service and operations. She is initially focused on expanding access to AI education through the Marketing AI Conference (MAICON) , which will be held virtually Sept. 13 - 14, and AI Academy for Marketers , the Institute's online learning platform. McPhillips brings more than 20 years of experience, including the last nine years in which she served as Content Marketing Institute's vice president of marketing.

"I've known Cathy for more than a decade, and always admired how she and the team at Content Marketing Institute created a movement in our industry through education and community engagement," said Paul Roetzer, founder and CEO of Marketing AI Institute. "We see a similar opportunity now, with her leadership, to help marketers around the world understand AI and apply it to transform their businesses and careers."

McPhillips joins Marketing AI Institute as the organization looks to accelerate its growth on the heels of raising a $1 million seed round led by Blue Cypress , a family of purpose-driven companies founded by technology entrepreneur Amith Nagarajan. The Institute is also supported by corporate sponsorship deals with Drift, Persado, HubSpot, MarketMuse and other leading AI technology companies.

"As a follower of Marketing AI Institute for years, an attendee of MAICON 2019, and a member of AI Academy for Marketers, I know firsthand how professionals can benefit from AI. I'm ready to help marketers remove that apprehension, receive actionable education, and grow their businesses," said McPhillips.

About Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute

Marketing AI Institute is an online education and conference business that makes AI approachable and actionable to marketing leaders around the world. The Institute hosts the annual Marketing Artificial Intelligence Conference (MAICON) in Cleveland, Ohio, and runs the AI Academy for Marketers online education platform and community. Learn more at www.MarketingAIinstitute.com .

SOURCE Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute

Related Links

http://www.MarketingAIinstitute.com

