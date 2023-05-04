Marketing and Branding Agency Celebrates Three Decades of Growing Ethical Brands

Woman-Owned Christie & Co has been guiding mission-driven brands from dream to mainstream for 30 years.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie & Co, an award-winning full-service strategic branding, marketing and growth agency, has been guiding mission-driven brands from dream to mainstream since 1992. More than thirty years ago, Gillian Christie had a vision to seek out brands doing good and help them grow. She has since built one of the most recognized and revered agencies across multiple industries.

Christie & Co has helped many companies forge pathways to realize their missions, achieving proven success at growing companies across a variety of industries. Some of its most notable achievements include bringing popular wellness ingredients like stevia and rooibos to market, launching the first mass-market organic soup line, Shari Ann's, and introducing American consumers to California-grown coffee with its campaign for FRINJ Coffee.

Alissa Sears, VP Strategy and co-Founder of the adVentures Academy, has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the 25 Most Influential Kingmakers in Consumer and Retailer Companies. Gillian Christie has been awarded as one of the Top 100 Women Taking the Lead to Save our Planet.

Christie & Co has developed several proprietary marketing methodologies, including Organic Marketing Technology (OMT), a proven method of reaching target audiences in the way they want to be reached and Conversion Market Research™, an analysis that uncovers the emotional reasons why consumers buy to accelerate conversion.

"I am grateful to have had the opportunity to support the growth of so many brands whose success will continue to improve life," said Gillian. "We are using our 30 years of experience to reinforce our purpose of scaling companies that are making the world a better place."

Christie & Co is a full-service growth agency specializing in branding, PR, market research, advertising and marketing experience. Christie & Co identifies and accomplishes the goals of ethical companies worldwide, expanding their impact and strengthening their bottom line through integrated, effective branding and communication services. Christie & Co's highly experienced teams of expert brand builders apply their Organic Marketing™ approach - a precise and proprietary technology that obtains maximum results to build brand awareness and demand .

