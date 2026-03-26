Marketing and Communications Executive Who Has Transformed Brands Across Healthcare, Industrials, and Professional Services, Sarah McHugh, Joins Telesto to Lead Growth Services

McHugh's Cross-Industry Track Record Brings a Blend of Marketing Strategy and Execution Expertise to Telesto's Clients in Private Equity, Healthcare, and Industrials

CHICAGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telesto, a growth strategy and services firm, today announced that Sarah McHugh has joined the firm as its growth services leader. McHugh will oversee the expansion of Telesto's marketing intelligence, strategy, and execution capabilities, supporting clients across private equity, healthcare, industrials, and professional services.

McHugh brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling global marketing and communications organizations, most recently serving as chief marketing officer at Huron. In that role, she led brand strategy, demand generation, client engagement, and both internal and external communications initiatives — helping position Huron as a leading advisory partner to healthcare systems, higher education institutions, and commercial enterprises.

Telesto, a growth strategy firm, today announced that Sarah McHugh has joined the firm as its growth services leader. Post this

In her role, McHugh will work closely with Telesto's leadership team to expand the firm's capabilities including:

Portfolio company growth acceleration for private equity

Customer segmentation and connectivity strategies

Brand and narrative development for complex organizations

Integrated go-to-market and demand generation programs

"Sarah brings a rare combination of strategic clarity and executional discipline," said Alex Kruzel, d CEO of Telesto. "As our clients increasingly demand not just insight, but tangible growth outcomes, her leadership will be critical in bridging strategy to execution — particularly for private equity firms and their portfolio companies."

McHugh's appointment comes at a time of accelerating demand for integrated growth services, as companies face mounting pressure to convert market intelligence into revenue, strengthen customer connectivity, and differentiate in increasingly competitive and volatile markets.

"Telesto has built a strong reputation for delivering high-impact intelligence and board-level advisory," said McHugh. "What excites me is the opportunity to operationalize that insight — helping clients accelerate their growth through strategic marketing, sharper positioning, disciplined execution, and communications that connect with every stakeholder, from investors to customers to internal teams."

Her addition solidifies Telesto's positioning as a partner to senior executives and boards navigating growth in a more complex risk environment — where marketing is increasingly central to enterprise value creation.

About Telesto Strategy

Telesto is a growth strategy and services firm that partners with corporate leaders, boards, and investors to drive measurable growth. Telesto's capabilities span market intelligence, due diligence, strategy development, and execution support — helping organizations translate macro disruption into actionable opportunity.

SOURCE Telesto