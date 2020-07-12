Marketing and Tech Veteran Phil Daniels named President of JDA Worldwide

INDIANAPOLIS, July 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JDA Worldwide (JDA), a full-service marketing agency, has named Phil Daniels its new President. Daniels comes to JDA as a co-founder of Springbuk, a health intelligence platform used by more than 3,000 employers. Previously, Daniels founded and led Tactic, a creative marketing agency that served ExactTarget/Salesforce, Herff Jones, McLaren Automotive and the State of Indiana.

"With a seventeen-year history of taking brands to the next level, JDA continues to build upon its reputation for growth and results. I'm thrilled to join the talented team that serves some of the most impactful brands in the country, and look forward to stewarding the agency into new areas of growth," shared Daniels.

Daniels joins Indianapolis-based JDA during a season of robust growth. JDA has performed in the top 1,500 of the Inc. 500|5000 for the last three years, as well as placing #2 and #6 on the Indianapolis Business Journal's "Fastest Growing Companies" of 2017 and 2018, respectively. The full-service marketing agency has continued growing during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, adding team members and additional capabilities to match client acquisition over the last two years.

"We couldn't be more excited about Phil joining the JDA family," said JDA Co-Founder Brad Benbow. "Phil's proven ability to scale and lead top-flight, culture-first companies, as well as his successful marketing and analytics experience, makes him a perfect fit to lead our team."

The addition of Daniels follows Benbow's recent announcement of a new parent company, Prolific, a growth strategy and growth capital firm also headquartered in Indianapolis. Prolific was launched out of JDA to help national and emerging brands maximize their revenue and impact through strategic growth planning, consulting and growth capital. Reminiscent of Google's announcement of Alphabet, Prolific is the parent company to JDA Worldwide, as well as Conquer and Chernoff-Newman. Prolific and its entities have additional offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando, Columbia, St. Simon's Island and Traverse City.

JDA Worldwide is a full-service marketing agency specializing in brand, paid-media, creative and content for high-growth brands. Headquartered in Indianapolis, JDA was named the #2 "Fastest Growing Company" in 2017 by the Indianapolis Business Journal. JDA is a regular member of the Inc. 500|5000 for fastest-growing companies in the U.S., most recently making the top 1,500 of the listing for the third straight year in 2019. JDA is a part of the Prolific family of brands. For more information, visit JDAWorldwide.com.

Phil Daniels is an authority on brand strategy, a business builder and weekend sommelier. He most recently served as Co-Founder of Springbuk, a health intelligence platform used by more than 3,000 employers nationally. Springbuk has earned "Top Company Culture" by Entrepreneur along with "Best Place to Work" and "Culture of the Year" honors. Prior to Springbuk, Phil founded Tactic, a brand consulting agency with notable advisory work that includes Salesforce Marketing Cloud, McLaren Automotive and the State of Indiana. Phil has been recognized as "Forty under 40" and "Best and Brightest" in Indianapolis.

