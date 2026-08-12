Marketing Architects and Media Consulting Group Bring an Agentic Supply Layer to Performance TV

The partnership pairs premium, upstream-optimized streaming supply with intelligent, AI-driven CTV and OTT media buying.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Consulting Group (MCG) announces a partnership with TV agency Marketing Architects. Together, they're improving how premium Connected TV (CTV) and Over-the-Top (OTT) supply is evaluated and purchased.

MCG optimizes streaming inventory across the U.S. and Canada, applying upstream insight to shape supply around performance goals before the bid. Then, Marketing Architects steps in. Annika®, the agency's proprietary media-buying AI, buys against that supply and applies full-funnel measurement to turn it into results for advertisers.

"Marketing Architects has done something rare. They built their own AI to buy TV better," says Daniel Elad, Co-Founder and CRO at Media Consulting Group. "Our job is to make sure the supply that AI sees is the best it can be. When our supply intelligence meets Marketing Architects' buying intelligence, the advertiser wins."

MCG's AI engineers navigate the full spectrum of available supply, organizing it around each buyer's custom, proprietary marketing objectives in near real time so buyers can move directly into activation. Applied before the bid, that speed and specificity make the upstream layer central to how the supply performs.

For Marketing Architects, whose media-buying AI continuously learns to find more efficient media with every campaign, the partnership adds an optimized, buy-side-aligned supply path built to feed that intelligence.

"Performance TV relies heavily on the quality of what you're buying," says Nikki Erkkila, VP Media Partnerships at Marketing Architects. "MCG is one of the partners we count on to raise that quality. Their supply-side view adds another layer of trust, and that shows up directly in results for our clients."

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that rebuilt the traditional agency model to help brands drive profitable growth. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has spent 30 years building homegrown technology to solve TV's pricing, measurement and scale challenges. For more information, please visit marketingarchitects.com.

About Media Consulting Group

Media Consulting Group (MCG) is a media consulting and activation partner focused on the supply side of advertising. Working upstream from the bidder, MCG optimizes and structures premium CTV and OTT inventory to improve reach, reduce unnecessary intermediaries and strengthen supply quality and match rates. MCG helps agencies, brands and trading teams get more from their media spend. Learn more at wermcg.com.

SOURCE Media Consulting Group